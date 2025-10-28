‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is Owen Going to Get With Nora After Teddy Split?

Last week’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy seemingly answered the burning question of whether or not Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) would reconcile again after the deadly explosion at the hospital. The two had broken up in the Season 21 finale after Teddy realized Owen was emotionally involved with his childhood friend-turned-heart patient Nora (Floriana Lima), despite the fact that they both promised not to catch feelings during their open marriage experiment.

Then, the surgical wing went boom, and fans were left to wonder whether that dissolution of the marriage would stick through another tragedy… that is, until Teddy revealed to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) that she and Owen were getting a divorce and then ran straight into the arms of her own extramarital lover, Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush).

The teaser for Season 22 Episode 4, “Goodbye Horses,” embedded above, confirms that not only will Teddy and Cass be a thing still, but they’ll also come face to face with Owen, thereby accidentally rubbing it in his face.

Now, new photos from the episode also reveal that Nora will be back in the picture for the episode. In this shot, a now-healthy Nora is shown smiling at Owen, and we have to wonder whether these two are heading for a romantic interlude of their own now that he’s single to mingle again?

GREY'S ANATOMY - “Goodbye Horses” - The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership. THURSDAY, OCT. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) FLORIANA LIMA

Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Nora is, after all, uniquely equipped to date Owen, considering she knows all about the turbulence of his marriage to Teddy — and even participated in its demise. Plus, she’s known him for decades, having grown up as a best friend of his sister when they were children.

She is also a single parent, like Owen is now, and the two seem to genuinely like one another. So could they be ready to go there together in a more official way now? And is it even wise for Owen to move on in any meaningful way after his third failed marriage? Weigh in with our poll below!

Grey’s Anatomy‘s next episode will also see the return of Jesse Williams‘ Avery Jackson, who seems to return to give Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) a piece of his mind about her decision to spend the summer in Seattle, working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, instead of on her research project. The description for the episode tells us, “The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

