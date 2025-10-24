The early late 1990s and early 2000s were the era of Jesse Bradford. The actor’s most memorable role is probably Bring It On, but he also appeared in Romeo + Juliet, Hackers, Clockstoppers, Swimfan, and more. He also famously had a recurring role on The West Wing in 2003 and 2004.

Fans of High Potential may have noticed that Bradford popped up in a recent episode of the show. His character, Solomon, appeared in Season 2, Episode 4, bringing millennials back to the early aughts in a major way.

So, what has Bradford been up to all these years? Scroll down for the latest!

Did Jesse Bradford quit acting?

No, Bradford did not quit acting. In fact, he’s been acting somewhat consistently over the last 30 years. In 2025, he also starred in an episode of The Hunting Party, while his most recent film role was in 2022’s Merry Kiss Cam.

In 2019, Bradford was on an episode of Magnum P.I. He also had a recurring role on Shooter and appeared on NCIS in 2016. In 2020, he appeared in the movie California No, while other film appearances in the last 10 years include Dead Awake, The Year of Spectacular Men, and Badge of Honor.

Although Bradford doesn’t have any major blockbusters to his name in recent years, he still attends red carpet events somewhat frequently and seems to be having an acting resurgence at the moment.

He also appears to dabble in music, per a 2023 Instagram post.

Who is Jesse Bradford married to?

Bradford is married to Andrea Watrouse. They tied the knot in November 2018. “One year ago today, I married you, and my life has never been more beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram for their one-year anniversary. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all that you are yet to be. Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Happy Anniversary.”

Watrouse used to be an actress, most notably starring in six episodes of Twin Peaks in 2017. She is also an equestrian and studied veterinary medicine, according to her Instagram bio.

Per her Linkedin, Watrouse is currently a freelance actress. She previously worked as a veterinary assistant from 2018 to 2020.

Does Jesse Bradford have kids?

Yes, Bradford and Watrouse welcomed their daughter, Magnolia (Maggie), in 2021. While they often post photos of her on social media, they always cover her face with an emoji or make sure she is turned away from the camera to maintain her privacy.

Watrouse shared her birth story on Instagram. “I had been planning on a home water birth but our plans changed. I labored at home for 19+ hours when my Midwife made the call that I should be transferred to the hospital because baby’s heart was struggling with the contractions,” she shared. “At the hospital I received an epidural and pitocin to try and speed up labor. Again baby’s heart struggled with contractions. My doctor then recommended a C section. 30 hours of labor and a C section later our baby girl entered the world.”

After Maggie’s birth, Bradford wrote on his own social media page, “Meet Maggie. Born May 29th, 2021. The day after her daddy. Feeling so lucky to say that our new family is happy and healthy. And super grateful for @lamidwifeabby @ccmeyer @drsteverad & the post Partum nurses at @cedarssinai 💜.”