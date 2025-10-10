The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Trista Sutter is setting the record straight on recent online rumors — particularly those suggesting her family will soon be growing.

“It seems I need to clear something up,” Sutter began her Wednesday, October 8, Instagram video. “I got a text from a friend. Her daughter used to date my son, Max, and I’ve posted pictures about them when they were together, and those pictures — as well as pictures of my family — have been used for clickbait. Have you heard the news? Well, I did last night.”

The “news” was that rumors have spread online alleging that Sutter is becoming a grandmother. Trista shares two children — son Maxwell, 18, and daughter Blakesley, 16 — with her husband, Ryan Sutter, whom she met on Season 1 of The Bachelorette in 2003.

After initially reacting to the rumors with “laughter,” Sutter said she found herself angry at the situation, mainly because photos of her children were being used without her permission to spread false rumors.

“To those who are gonna come after me and say, ‘Oh, well, you’re in the public eye. You should expect this.’ Well, it’s one thing if it’s me,” she stated. “That’s fine. I can just ignore it because I know it comes with the territory. It shouldn’t, but it comes with the territory. It’s another thing that it’s my children. Don’t mess with their future or their present.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter)

Sutter’s video included screenshots of articles about the grandmother rumors. “Let me clarify, I’m very much looking forward to becoming a grandma and would, of course, support my children, but I’m hoping that it’s maybe a little farther down the road,” she added.

Suttr continued, “I am not OK with people making up lies [and] posting them for their own benefit on social media. They’ve done this to me before, where they said that I was just diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I have a really bad memory, but I have never been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I did lose my grandmother to Alzheimer’s, so I don’t know if that’s where that idea came from for them. I don’t know what to do. I know you can report different pages to Facebook for bullying and harassment. I know I could hire a lawyer and go after them for defamation.”

Sutter concluded her video by encouraging her fans to be cautious of fake online content. “Just be careful with what you read and be discerning,” she stated.

Fellow Bachelorette star Katie Thurston reflected on her own experience with fake rumors in a comment underneath Trista’s post. “Love seeing a death announcement for myself … 🙃,” she wrote, referring to rumors spreading online last month that she had died amid her battle with breast cancer.