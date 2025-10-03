MLB Division Series 2025 TV Schedule & Preview

The MLB postseason enters the second round with the winners from the Wild Card advancing to the best-of-five-game American and National League Division Series beginning Saturday, October 4.

After defeating the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card, the Chicago Cubs now face their NL Central Division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. The other NL series has the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Saturday evening.

In the ALDS, the New York Yankees have a date with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in Toronto for Game 1. The Detroit Tigers advanced to face slugger Cal Raleigh (pictured above) and the Seattle Mariners in the other ALDS with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Seattle.

All NLDS games air on TBS, while Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALDS. The schedules for Games 3-5 will be announced as the series progress.

Winners from the Division Series move on to the League Championship Series beginning Sunday, October 12. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 24.

MLB League Championship Series TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.

National League Division Series

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, 2/1c, TBS

Monday, October 6: Game 2: Chicago at Milwaukee, 9/8c, TBS

Wednesday, October 8: Game 3: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBA, TBS

Thursday, October 9: Game 4*: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBA, TBS

Saturday, October 11: Game 5*: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBA, TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6:30/5:30c, TBS

Monday, October 6: Game 2: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6/5c, TBS

Wednesday, October 8: Game 3: Philadelphia at Los Angeles, TBA, TBS

Thursday, October 9: Game 4*: Philadelphia at Los Angeles, TBA, TBS

Saturday, October 11: Game 5*: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, TBA, TBS

American League Division Series

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Detroit at Seattle, 8:30/7:30c, FS1

Sunday, October 5: Game 2: Detroit at Seattle, 8/7c, FS1

Tuesday, October 7: Game 3: Seattle at Detroit, TBA, Fox/FS1

Wednesday, October 8: Game 4*: Seattle at Detroit, TBA, Fox/FS1

Friday, October 10: Game 5*: Detroit at Seattle, TBA, Fox/FS1

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Saturday, October 4: Game 1: New York at Toronto, 4/3c, Fox

Sunday, October 5: Game 2: New York at Toronto, 4/3c, FS1

Tuesday, October 7: Game 3: Toronto at New York, TBA, Fox/FS1

Wednesday, October 8: Game 4*: Toronto at New York, TBA, Fox/FS1

Friday, October 10: Game 5*: New York at Toronto, TBA, Fox/FS1