MLB Division Series 2025 TV Schedule & Preview
The MLB postseason enters the second round with the winners from the Wild Card advancing to the best-of-five-game American and National League Division Series beginning Saturday, October 4.
After defeating the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card, the Chicago Cubs now face their NL Central Division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. The other NL series has the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Saturday evening.
In the ALDS, the New York Yankees have a date with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in Toronto for Game 1. The Detroit Tigers advanced to face slugger Cal Raleigh (pictured above) and the Seattle Mariners in the other ALDS with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Seattle.
All NLDS games air on TBS, while Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALDS. The schedules for Games 3-5 will be announced as the series progress.
Winners from the Division Series move on to the League Championship Series beginning Sunday, October 12. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 24.
MLB League Championship Series TV Schedule
All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.
National League Division Series
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, 2/1c, TBS
Monday, October 6: Game 2: Chicago at Milwaukee, 9/8c, TBS
Wednesday, October 8: Game 3: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBA, TBS
Thursday, October 9: Game 4*: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBA, TBS
Saturday, October 11: Game 5*: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBA, TBS
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6:30/5:30c, TBS
Monday, October 6: Game 2: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6/5c, TBS
Wednesday, October 8: Game 3: Philadelphia at Los Angeles, TBA, TBS
Thursday, October 9: Game 4*: Philadelphia at Los Angeles, TBA, TBS
Saturday, October 11: Game 5*: Los Angeles at Philadelphia, TBA, TBS
American League Division Series
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Saturday, October 4: Game 1: Detroit at Seattle, 8:30/7:30c, FS1
Sunday, October 5: Game 2: Detroit at Seattle, 8/7c, FS1
Tuesday, October 7: Game 3: Seattle at Detroit, TBA, Fox/FS1
Wednesday, October 8: Game 4*: Seattle at Detroit, TBA, Fox/FS1
Friday, October 10: Game 5*: Detroit at Seattle, TBA, Fox/FS1
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Saturday, October 4: Game 1: New York at Toronto, 4/3c, Fox
Sunday, October 5: Game 2: New York at Toronto, 4/3c, FS1
Tuesday, October 7: Game 3: Toronto at New York, TBA, Fox/FS1
Wednesday, October 8: Game 4*: Toronto at New York, TBA, Fox/FS1
Friday, October 10: Game 5*: New York at Toronto, TBA, Fox/FS1