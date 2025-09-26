[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Wayward.]

All eight episodes of Mae Martin‘s new Netflix series Wayward dropped on Thursday, September 25, and fans who binged the show are already wondering if there’s more to come. The ending certainly left room for more stories to tell from all of the central characters.

Did Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) actually escape Tall Pines successfully? Will Alex (Martin) regret his decision to stay behind with Laura (Sarah Gadon), even though she’s seemingly becoming the head of a questionable new cult-like group in Tall Pines? Will Evelyn (Toni Collette) survive being drugged? What will happen to Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) after her shocking decision to stay at Tall Pines Academy after her escape and Evelyn’s downfall?

Scroll down for everything we know about the future of Wayward, including thoughts straight from Martin and more cast members.

Will Wayward return for Season 2?

So far, Wayward has not been confirmed to return for Season 2. The show was marketed as a limited series by Netflix. However, Martin is not ruling out the possibility of a return.

“I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell, I think,” they told TV Insider. “We left all those characters in crisis, basically. Hopefully it’s tied up enough that it’s satisfying to watch as a series.” But, as Gadon pointed out, “Nothing’s tied up in a neat little bow.”

Collette noted that the cast “talks about” coming back, adding, “It’s endlessly intriguing. Endlessly. So many places it could go, for sure.”

Lind and Topliffe made it clear to TV Insider that they’re very down to come back for another season. “I would love to come back,” Topliffe confirmed, with Lind adding, “Mae, if you’re listening, we’re here. We’re ready.”

However, in an interview with Variety, Martin noted that it might be impossible to realistically continue telling the story of Tall Pines. “I think, hopefully, it works as a miniseries, but then it’s also obviously fun to imagine what would happen. But I feel like the FBI would be in there pretty fast. There are so many dead people now.”

What would happen in Wayward Season 2?

Should the show get picked up to return for more, Martin said told us they’d like to “dig deeper” into supporting cast members, such as Stacey (Isolde Ardies), the Tall Pines student who was “Leaped” by Evelyn and believes in what the school is doing, Mule (Tricia Black), the Tall Pines employee who unknowingly plays into Abbie and Leila’s escape plan, and Duck (Joshua Close), one of Evelyn’s Tall Pines Academy employees who manages the boys’ side of the school.

Season 2 would also have to explore the aftermath of Evelyn’s downfall, Alex and Leila’s unexpected decisions, and Abbie’s escape.

Who would be in the Wayward Season 2 cast?

Should the show return, it’s likely that Martin, Gadon, Lind, and Topliffe would return so their stories could be explored further. While Evelyn’s fate is up in the air at the end of Season 1, the show leaves the door open for Collette to return.

“I think she’s still in there,” Martin told TV Insider, which Collette said was “great” because she’s ready to “go again.”

Martin clarified to Variety, “I don’t think [she’s dead]. I think she’s a vegetable and, yeah, I’d be curious to see if she could ever come out of it, but she’s definitely a vegetable.”

Plus, should Martin explore some of the secondary characters, Ardies, Black, and Close would be shoe-ins to return. Rabbit (Tattiawna Jones) would also be an interesting character to continue exploring, as she inadvertently caused Evelyn’s downfall by injecting her with the drugs to help Alex escape (even though Alex was the one to add the more lethal injection afterwards).

One person who won’t be able to return is Brandon Jay McLaren, who played Dwyane in Season 1, as his character was killed by Alex.

Do you think Wayward should come back for another season, or is the ending satisfying enough as is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Wayward, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix