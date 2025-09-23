Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent is wrapping up its milestone 20th season with a two-night finale event.

The final 10 contestants took to the stage to prove they have what it takes to win during the first half of the Season 20 finale on Tuesday, September 23. While judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B. will share their thoughts on the Top 10 during the episode, it will be up to America to decide which act will take home the $1 million prize.

Viewers can vote up to 10 times for their favorite performers online or via the AGT or NBC mobile apps. Results will be announced during on the show’s Wednesday, September 24, episode, which will see the final 10 acts perform alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Jessica Sanchez

Sanchez said she was “ready to be a star” after appearing on Season 1 of AGT. After some ups and downs in the music industry, she mad came back to the show better than ever and made it to the Season 20 finale, all while pregnant. Hoping to win the season with her unborn daughter, Sanchez belted out an impressive rendition of Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga‘s “Die With a Smile.”

Sanchez scored a standing ovation for all four judges, with Vergara calling her performance “perfection.” Mel B. praised Sanchez’s vocals as “flawless,” while Mandel dubbed the first act of the night as the “best” act of the night. Cowell, meanwhile, highlighted how Sanchez’s AGT journey highlighted the power of believing in yourself.

LightWire

The group headed into the finale with extra motivation — and pressure — after experiencing a technical malfcunmtion during their Semifinals performance. After eraning a Golden Buzzer earlier in the season, the troupe sought to prove that they are a million dollar act with another captivating performance, using special effects and dance to tell a moving story.

Cowell said he “got quite emotional” watching the act, praising the group for their talent on and off the AGT stage. He even went so far as saying the group deserved to win the competition. Mel B. enjoyed the act despite feeling it was “similar” to last week.

Mama Duke

Mama Duke noted that a Golden Buzzer from Mel B. felt like a “full circle moment,” as she looked up to her growing up. The rapper wanted to deliver a million dollar Finale performance, and did just that with a motivational and uplifting original song.

Mel B. said she would be “first one” to buy front row tickets to a Mama Duke concert and praised her “realness.” Mandel also appreciated her authenticity, while Vergara loved her uniqueness and creativity. Cowell, for his part, said he enjoyed getting to know Mama Duke throughout the AGT season. “Whatever happens, this is an incredible launch pad for whatever you really want,” he added.

Sirca Marea

The trapeze duo have put a lot of hard work into their AGT journey, and have even lvied out of their van throughout the competition. The pair lived up to their title as one of the series’ best acrobatic acts with a jaw-dropping, high-flying Finale performance full of risky moves and flips. Like their Semifinals routine, Sirca Marea also incorporated several impressive blindfolded tricks.

Mandel’s criticism of the routine feeling “repetitive” was overshadowed by thunderous applause from the audience. Mel B. called the performance “seamless,” while Vergara called it “breathtaking.” Cowell, who gave the pair a standing ovation, said, “That was the best, genuinely, I have ever seen. … That was like an 11 out of 10.”

