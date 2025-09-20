Bill Maher Calls Out ‘The View’ for Staying Silent on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Suspension

Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bill Maher called out The View for staying silent on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Jimmy Kimmel‘s remarks following Charlie Kirk‘s death.

On Friday, September 19, Maher, 69, spoke extensively about ABC pulling Kimmel’s show on Real Time With Bill Maher. He also drew attention to another ABC talk show, The View, avoiding the topic despite the hosts tackling the biggest news stories of the day.

“I’m friendly with the ladies on The View, but they didn’t say anything about this, this week. Nothing,” Maher pointed out.

He continued in a tongue-in-cheek manner, adding, “You know, because it’s never been their thing to weigh in on the issues. It’s just an upbeat party show. That’s why they hired people named Joy [Behar] and Sunny [Hoston] and Whoopi [Goldberg].”

Maher then issued a direct message to the trio of women who host The View alongside Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. “Girls, go out strong, OK? It won’t kill you, I promise,” he said. “It’s happened to me, and I may go out after this show. We don’t know.”

After Maher’s 2001 comments about the 9/11 plane hijackers not being “cowardly,” ABC pulled his show at the time, Politically Incorrect.

“This intimidation on the right is just so hypocritical. I mean, everyone is scared now and they’re all trying to cowtow,” Maher said elsewhere during his Real Time opening monologue. “Good Morning America is changing its name to Good Morning America, Even the Scum Who Didn’t Vote for Trump. Listen to this, next year, The Golden Bachelor is Rudy Giuliani. Wolf Blitzer is broadcasting live from the Capitulation Room.”

He then quipped, “The FCC says they’re going to go after maybe next The View. They got a new show lined up, it’s going to be great. It’s called Morning Wood with James Woods.”

On September 14, Kimmel faced intense backlash after he suggested that Kirk’s shooter was a right-wing extremist.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel also criticized President Donald Trump‘s response to how he was coping after Kirk’s death. “I think very good,” the POTUS, 79, replied. “And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks? They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House.”

