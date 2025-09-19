Apple TV+ is bringing the dazzling, tiger-taming magic of Siegfried and Roy to life with a brand-new limited series, Wild Things.

The world-famous magician duo, known for their spectacular Las Vegas stage shows that combined illusions with big cats like white tigers and lions, is getting their own series at the streamer, who plan to pull back the curtain on the iconic magicians. With Jude Law and Andrew Garfield stepping into the white, bedazzled shoes of the German-American duo, the eight-episode series is set to become a spectacle for the streaming service. And on September 18, it was announced that Justin Theroux has joined the project as Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas hotel mogul who brought the duo to The Mirage.

Below is everything we know about the show so far.

When will Wild Things premiere?

The eight-episode, hour-long series went into production in fall 2025, so it is difficult to say when the series will premiere.

What is Wild Things about?

The series is based on the Apple Original Podcast, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, which examines the pop culture icons who spent the better part of four decades on the Las Vegas Strip entertaining millions with their unique act. They created an empire that came crumbling down after a horrific tiger attack ended their legacy forever.

The series traces the duo’s journey from their arrival in Sin City in 1967 to their transformation of the desert oasis into their personal playground, turning Las Vegas into a family-friendly destination with their dazzling, wholesome act. It explores their artistry, their bond, and the tragedy that ultimately brought their legendary careers to an end.

Who stars in Wild Things?

Jude Law will star as Siegfried Fischbacher, and Andrew Garfield will star as Uwe Ludwig “Roy” Horn. Justin Theroux plays Las Vegas hotel mogul Steve Wynn, who brought them to The Mirage, which would be their home from 1990 until 2003.

Who is behind the making of Wild Things?

The series is written, showrun, and executive produced by Emmy-nominee John Hoffman, the co-creator and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building. Matt Shakman, the mastermind behind Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, WandaVision, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Law and Garfield will serve as executive producers. Showrunner Hoffman will executive produce and direct alongside Shakman.

Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus will executive produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside executive producers Tony Leondis and Kathy Ciric.

Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy creator Will Malnati will executive produce the project alongside Emmy-winning filmmaker Steven Leckart, who wrote, narrated, and executive produced the podcast for At Will Media.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. But please check back.

Wild Things, TBA, Apple TV+