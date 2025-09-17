If there’s one thing to know about Braun Strowman, it’s that he likes a good meal. This makes the former WWE superstar the perfect host of USA Network’s Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal first that the new series will premiere following SmackDown on October 24 with back-to-back episodes. Viewers can follow the “Monster Among Men” as he eats his way across the country, “trading body slams for bite-sized adventures at some of America’s favorite local eateries.”

The fun-loving giant brings his superhuman appetite to a mix of destinations from casual hot spots to those high-end Michelin-starred favorites. Overall, the former multi-time pro wrestling champ tours eight cities including Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa.

As seen in the teaser exclusively shared first with TV Insider, Strowman’s appetite knows no bounds. “There is one thing bigger than my appetite for destruction, and that is my appetite for food,” the near 7-foot host says. Adding, “I didn’t get to 350 pounds by accident.” Beyond just chowing down, the larger-than-life personality also finds himself in the kitchen to learn how some of these culinary classics are made. Strowman also gets a history lesson about some of these area staples. Some of which have been carried on over generations.

Strowman was last seen on WWE TV in April when he worked with the likes of LA Knight, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. This marked the end of his second stint with the company. The North Carolina bred talent proved to be one of the top talents in the ring, even holding the Universal Championship. Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman is produced by WWE Studios and Bright North Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE Studios. Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Adam Scherr, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for Bright North Studios.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman premiere, October 24, 10/9c, USA Network