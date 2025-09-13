‘The Hack’: Eve Myles Talks Reuniting With David Tennant & Working With Robert Carlyle

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Eve Myles arrives at the World Premiere of 'Hijack' at BFI Southbank on June 27, 2023 in London, England
Exclusive
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Right now, you can watch Eve Myles on the dark psychological thriller The Crow Girl, releasing in the U.S. on Mondays on Acorn TV. In it, she plays DCI Jeanette Kilburn, who, along with her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott), is trying to track down whoever’s killing young men. Myles and Scott are also both part of the cast of ITV Studios’ The Hack, premiering in the U.K. on Wednesday, September 24, but as she tells TV Insider while discussing the aforementioned series, they don’t share any scenes. (It’s a good thing we get plenty of them onscreen together on The Crow Girl because they are great scene partners.)

The Hack is a seven-part drama set between 2002 and 2012, following the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies (David Tennant), who found evidence of phone hacking (a scandal that took down the now defunct British newspaper News of the World) and the investigation into the unsolved murder of a private investigator, Daniel Morgan. It also stars Toby Jones, Robert Carlyle, Steve Pemberton, Lisa McGrillis, Adrian Lester, and others.

The Hack is a reunion for Myles with Tennant; they worked together on Doctor Who and Broadchurch (Season 2). They do share scenes in the new series, she confirms.

“[That] is always lovely because he’s possibly the most generous, loveliest person you’d ever want to meet. He’s just a consummate professional. He’s wonderful. So that was great to be back on with David,” she shares.

20 Most Popular British Detective Shows
Related

20 Most Popular British Detective Shows

Myles plays opposite Carlyle, and it was the first time she worked with the actor, who can next be seen this fall in the U.S. recurring as Sherlock Holmes on CBS’s Watson.

Myles describes Carlyle as “a national treasure. He’s an icon, and you only get those kinds of titles when you are as professional and generous and kind and brilliant as he is.”

She adds, “I’ve been really, really lucky, the last couple of years, who I’ve worked with, they’ve inspired me, all of them.”

There’s no word yet on whether The Hack will make its way to the U.S. or, if it does, where it would air.

The Hack

Eve Myles




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Mighty Nein
1
‘The Mighty Nein’ Team Tease Series — And That Fan Favorite Character
Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod for 'Married to Real Estate'
2
Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Share Exciting Announcement for 15th Wedding Anniversary
Pluribus
3
How Rhea Seehorn’s ‘Pluribus’ Character Name Pays Homage to ‘Twilight Zone’ & Carol Burnett
Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie 'Chimney' Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
4
The Sky Is Falling in First ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Teaser
Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View
5
‘The View’ Cohost Slams Biden Team’s Reaction to Kamala Harris Book