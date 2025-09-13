Right now, you can watch Eve Myles on the dark psychological thriller The Crow Girl, releasing in the U.S. on Mondays on Acorn TV. In it, she plays DCI Jeanette Kilburn, who, along with her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott), is trying to track down whoever’s killing young men. Myles and Scott are also both part of the cast of ITV Studios’ The Hack, premiering in the U.K. on Wednesday, September 24, but as she tells TV Insider while discussing the aforementioned series, they don’t share any scenes. (It’s a good thing we get plenty of them onscreen together on The Crow Girl because they are great scene partners.)

The Hack is a seven-part drama set between 2002 and 2012, following the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies (David Tennant), who found evidence of phone hacking (a scandal that took down the now defunct British newspaper News of the World) and the investigation into the unsolved murder of a private investigator, Daniel Morgan. It also stars Toby Jones, Robert Carlyle, Steve Pemberton, Lisa McGrillis, Adrian Lester, and others.

The Hack is a reunion for Myles with Tennant; they worked together on Doctor Who and Broadchurch (Season 2). They do share scenes in the new series, she confirms.

“[That] is always lovely because he’s possibly the most generous, loveliest person you’d ever want to meet. He’s just a consummate professional. He’s wonderful. So that was great to be back on with David,” she shares.

Myles plays opposite Carlyle, and it was the first time she worked with the actor, who can next be seen this fall in the U.S. recurring as Sherlock Holmes on CBS’s Watson.

Myles describes Carlyle as “a national treasure. He’s an icon, and you only get those kinds of titles when you are as professional and generous and kind and brilliant as he is.”

She adds, “I’ve been really, really lucky, the last couple of years, who I’ve worked with, they’ve inspired me, all of them.”

There’s no word yet on whether The Hack will make its way to the U.S. or, if it does, where it would air.