‘Deadliest Catch’ Shocker as Keith Colburn Fires Disrespectful Crew Member

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Deadliest Catch Season 21]

Things were getting pretty icy on Deadliest Catch during the September 12 episode. After making his king crab delivery it was off to the bairdi grounds for Captain Sig Hansen. The weather turned into freezing conditions, which brought its challenges. “It’s like fishing in hell,” Sig described.

They ran hard as gear got tangled up in the waters. Through the process his son-in-law Clark Pederson had an idea. What if they placed the pots side-by-side? It was certainly a risk, but Sig was on board. The idea to double-down paid off in return.

Elsewhere, Captain Keith Colburn faced his own challenges. Though it wasn’t the elements that were causing issues but personnel. His crew member Connor found himself at the center of the drama when the greenhorn made a costly mistake with bait. Keith laid down the law in the wheelhouse. “He is the weakest link on the deck.” Keith said. Using the right bait turned things around on The Wizard. Connor was ultimately fired. Keith warned him not to go on deck anymore and get in the crew’s way.

Keith was angered by Connor further after he found out he was insulting the team. His brother Monte helped cool down a bit. When they made it to land, Keith told Connor to “get your sh*t off the boat.” Connor felt he was harassed the whole time, rationalizing that maybe it was because he was Australian. Before parting ways Connor had to sign a separation agreement. He stated he injured his ankle and had galley photos to prove it. Keith asked Connor to see the photos, but wouldn’t show him. Keith felt he was fine. “Make sure you limp on the way out so it looks a little bit believable, would you?”

Things weren’t as rocky on the Titan Explorer, but Captain Jake Anderson still faced some issues finding a good spot for product. A delivery date loomed. If he doesn’t get enough money, Jake can’t buy the boat. This meant he needed to get the pots filled quickly. His strategy was to move things along in spots to increase the speed from seven knots to eight-and-a-half, adjusting throttles from 1300 rpm to 1500 rpm. Engineer Felipe Miramontes was tasked to watch to make sure things didn’t catch fire and what not. Jake walked “the fine line between stupidity and genius by attempting to attract bait on the outside of pots and inside. The risk paid off. The crew then head to the Dutch Harbor for delivery.

