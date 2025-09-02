‘Alien’ Back in Space, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale, No More ‘Playing Nice,’ ‘Betrayal’ Starts at Home

A thrilling episode of Alien: Earth depicts the dire events that led to the crash of the Maginot spaceship with aliens on board. Bachelor in Paradise stages its final rose ceremony. A custody battle gets ugly in the BritBox drama Playing Nice. A new edition of the true-crime docuseries Betrayal unravels a shocking case of child abuse and secret surveillance.

Patrick Brown / FX

Alien: Earth

8/7c

What happened aboard the Maginot spaceship that caused it to crash on Earth with its dangerous alien cargo? That question has haunted this thrilling spinoff of the Alien franchise from the first episode, and in a riveting flashback that plays like a self-contained Alien movie, we witness the cataclysmic chain of events that wiped out the entire crew save for the cyborg security chief Morrow (Babou Ceesay), whose mantra is, “Nothing matters but the cargo.” And what creepy cargo it is, too.

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise

Season Finale 8/7c

In the two-hour season finale, the final three couples engage in the “ultimate relationship test,” as the beachgoers firm up their relationships and tackle their most physically demanding challenge to date. With host Jesse Palmer guiding them toward the final rose ceremony, trust and maybe even love come into play, with $500,000 at stake.

BritBox

Playing Nice

The custody battle takes even darker turns in the penultimate episode of the gripping switched-at-birth domestic drama. Pete (James Norton), whose attempts to do the right thing keep backfiring, faces police scrutiny and suspicion, amplified by the tabloid press, that he might have switched the baby boys on purpose. The hospital is fighting back, and there’s no depths to which their malevolent adversary Miles (James McArdle) won’t stoop to keep control of both young lads, forcing Pete to take action and look into Miles’ cloudy past in Scotland. “Don’t try and be the alpha here, Pete,” Miles sneers. “It’s embarrassing.” Something tells me it’s going to be their female mates, Pete’s fierce partner Maddie (Niamh Algar) and Miles’ cowed wife Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay), who will be the catalysts as their case heads to court.

Hulu

Betrayal: Under His Eye

Documentary Premiere

Forget Big Brother always watching. Imagine if your soulmate had installed a secret camera in the house to record private activity, including in the bathroom. That’s the nightmare that unravels for Stacey Rutherford, a formerly single mom who built a charmed family life with Dr. Justin Rutherford in Pennsylvania until she discovered his dark secret, which included sexual child abuse as well as an unthinkable invasion of privacy. The case is told over three episodes in the true-crime docuseries based on a hit podcast, taking yet another bizarre turn when Justin is accused of plotting murder from behind bars to target a key witness.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: