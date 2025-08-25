A Gilmore Girls documentary is officially in the works to celebrate the show’s landmark 25th anniversary this fall, and plenty of fan-favorite stars have already boarded the project that is currently in progress.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Searching for Stars Hollow, which shines a light on the beloved series that remains a streaming hit nearly 20 years after it bid viewers adieu on The CW. Scroll down for a closer look at what you can expect from the documentary, and stay tuned for updates as it continues to take shape.

Who features in Searching for Stars Hollow?

Searching for Stars Hollow has already interviewed various stars for the documentary, including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray, Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, Emily Kuroda, Rose Abdoo, Kathleeen Wilhoite, Matt Jones, Grant Lee Phillips, director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, as well as Gilmore Guys podcast host Kevin T. Porter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Milo Ventimgilia, Yanic Truesdale, Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil, Sean Gunn, and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino may not be among the list of interviewees currently, but hope remains as filming continues. Stay tuned for any additions in the near future.

When will Searching for Stars Hollow premiere?

Currently, there is no premiere date for the documentary, which can be found on Kickstarter. Fans can keep tabs on the film’s progress and release here.

What is Searching for Stars Hollow about?

Searching for Stars Hollow is a documentary from Ink On Paper Studios that is set to explore the Gilmore Girls‘ role in American cultural history and includes never-before-seen interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from crew, writers, and directors. The feature-length film “transforms the story you thought you knew of how Gilmore Girls came to life,” according to the project’s Kickstarter page.

For those less versed in the popular series, Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, first debuting on The WB, which later became The CW. A four-episode revival series titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix in 2016. The show followed young mom Lorelai Gilmore (Graham) and her teen daughter Rory (Bledel) as their lives unfolded in the fictional town, Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Bishop played snobbish Emily Gilmore, mother to Loreli and grandmother to Rory, rounding out the titular trio of women.

Who is making Searching for Stars Hollow?

The Gilmore Girls documentary, Searching for Stars Hollow, is being made by directors Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad, with Adam F. Goldberg serving as executive producer, and Jim Demonakos serving as a producer.

Searching for Stars Hollow, Documentary Premiere, TBA, Kickstarter