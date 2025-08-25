‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ken Jennings Posts Two Jump Scares

What is… get that off my page? Ken Jennings creeped out Jeopardy! fans after sharing two photos of giant bugs on his Instagram page. One was so bad it had fans urging him to leave the house.

The first jump scare came on Saturday, August 23. “The duality of Washington state. Blackberry Season is always followed in very short order by Giant House Spider Season,” he captioned the post.

At first fans might not have known what Jennings was referring to as they looked at a photo of wallpaper patterned with various fruits and plants. Closer inspection revealed a huge spider, which looked to be a few inches long, hiding in the corner of Jennings’ sliding door in his home. The second photo featured a closer-up look at the arachnid.

Fans were creeped out after they eventually saw the huge spider. “I’d be listing the house,” one follower said.

“Talk about jump scare… I was so busy admiring the really pretty wallpaper, and then that spider came out of nowhere! 😬 🕷️ 🔥,” wrote another.

“Omgosh. That thing is giant,” added a third.

“I love that wallpaper! Not so much that spider,” a fan said.

“Not the close up!! Jeez! Warn a person!” another commented.

“That is horrifying!!” a follower wrote.

“That needed a trigger warning,” a fan said.

But that wasn’t the only jumpscare of the weekend for Ken Jennings’ followers. On Sunday, he shared a photo of a praying mantis that landed on his towel at the beach. “Stowaway at the beach. Might f around and bite off my husband’s head later,” he captioned the post.

A female praying mantis supposedly bites the head off her male mate during mating season. The huge bug was sat on Jennings’ red, white, and blue striped towel as the Jeopardy! host faced the water, where boats floated by.

Although fans were not so creeped out as they were for the spider, some didn’t appreciate it. “This is not the content I signed up for (what is nightmare fuel),” a fan wrote.

“Eww again,” another follower wrote.

“You’re wild for this one, Ken,” a third said.

