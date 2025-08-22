Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad’s Mom Vivian Ayers Dies at 102

The mother of actresses Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, Vivian Ayers, passed away on Monday, August 18, just weeks after celebrating her 102nd birthday.

S.W.A.T. star Allen shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday (August 20), writing, “Mommie you have transformed into that cosmic bird Hawk that lives and breathes Freedom,” referencing one of her mother’s most famous works, her 1957 long-form poem Hawk.

“We will follow your trail of golden dust and continue to climb higher. We promise “to be true be beautiful be Free,” Allen continued before including the names of her siblings and other family members. Alongside the message, she shared a gallery of sweet family photos set to Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady.”

Born on July 29, 1923, in Chester, South Carolina, Ayers had a long and varied career, known for her work as a poet, playwright, cultural activist, museum curator, and classicist. She also published the literary magazine The Adept Quarterly, organized community arts projects for the local Black community in New York, and was the founding director of the Brainerd Institute Heritage.

Her family previously celebrated her 100th birthday with an event on the grounds of the Brainerd Institute, where This Is Us alum Rashad read Hawk with musical accompaniment from the Claflin University Choir. Another celebration was held at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, with readings from Allen and other celebrities, including Angela Bassett, Jesse Williams, and more.

Several of Allen and Rashad’s famous friends flooded the latest Instagram post with tributes and condolences.

“Sorry for your loss praying for your family,” Octavia Spencer wrote.

Storm Reid added, “Mrs Debbie I am sending you and your family a big hug filled with love and prayers.”

“Rest well Queen 🕊🕊🕊🤍🤍🤍,” said Taraji P. Henson.

“Sorry for the loss of your dear mother. May her memory be a blessing 🕊️,” Karen Pittman wrote.

Susan Kelechi Watson said, “What a light in this world. Sending my love and deepest condolences 🙏🏽💜.”

Last month, Allen shared a video marking Ayers’ 102nd birthday, showing her mother sitting in front of a cake while her family gathered around her. “Mommy, it’s your 102nd birthday,” Allen said in the clip before everyone started singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Celebrating 102 Years with MaTurk! ✨💐🎂,” Allen wrote in the caption. “My big brother, Tex created a jazz concert for her. Four generations showed up to celebrate and @iamBrandonONeal sent a beautiful bday tribute. Thank you to all of those that sent flowers to show their love! The celebration continues…💋”