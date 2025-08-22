Solo Sikoa on Breaking Through at WWE & Lessons From Roman Reigns

The Samoan Dynasty runs deep in WWE. Some of the biggest names in pro wrestling history were born out of the Anoa’i family from “The High Chief” Peter Maivia to his grandson “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson to Roman Reigns. Needless to say when you are part of this bloodline and entering the business, there is a lot of legacy to live up to. Solo Sikoa felt that pressure on many levels. Not only was he the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, but the emerging talent’s brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso were making their own marks in the company today.

Through it all the 32-year-old soldiered through as he migrated from the developmental rings of WWE’s NXT brand and landed on the main roster in a matter of a year. And it wasn’t just a meaningless spot either with Sikoa thrown right into the fire on grand stages like WrestleMania.

He came right into the mix of The Bloodline storyline, clashing with Reigns over the title of “Tribal Chief” and even scored a victory over John Cena. These days the SmackDown superstar stands the United States Champion, leading a group known as MFT (My Family Tree) with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga.

Here the Sikoa opens up about the challenges following in his legendary relatives’ footsteps of those before him and standing out.

How would you describe the dynamic of MFT compared to The Bloodline?

Solo Sikoa: This family here, they listen. They don’t disobey me for the fifth time. I know I have more family coming in all the time. We’re all built like heavy-hitters. We’re all powerful, scary guys I have in my family. They are willing to follow orders.

That’s important. What is it like to have the company believe in you so much giving you these opportunities? A lot of people may forget you were on NXT not very long before you’re thrown in there with your cousin Roman Reigns, John Cena, and other top names.

I’m in the deep end. I was thrown into the deep waters where it was like sink or swim. After the first year, I’ve been swimming. I was in the room with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and just sitting under that Learning Tree. Then when it became my time to shine, the company gave me the opportunity with the “Tribal Chief” character, I made it work the best I could. I think I did a great job.

Do you ever feel self conscious about the fact that you have so many successful family members? If so, how do you weather through those times?

It is a lot of pressure because everyone that has come into the business in my family has made a name for themselves. All I want to do is exactly that. I want to make a name for myself. I can’t be worrying about what my dad did, uncle, Roman, and my brothers. All I can do is what I’m doing in this company.

What are your early memories watching your dad, your cousin The Rock and all these generations that have come before you growing up?

My dad told me if I got bad grades he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family.

What did you take from that experience of seeing someone like, say The Rock juggling WWE and family life?

For me, it’s grind now while you can before it’s too late. Right now, you want to set your family up for later down the road. That’s how I see it. That’s how I know and why they were doing all that stuff.

How was it working with Roman on such a high level?

He showed confidence. Before you walk out through the curtain you want to stand up tall and believe in your work. If you don’t believe in your work, the people aren’t. That’s what I got from him.

One thing people have loved seeing you do is break out of your shell. Your facial expressions and comedic timing, where do you find the inspiration?

Man, that’s how we act. My brothers and I, when we get a chance to be ourselves, that’s how we really are. Even more so. I try not to give too much out there at once, but little by little, you’re seeing more of that.

WWE has some big events coming up. I think of Survivor Series where we could see perhaps your faction versus another. What are your hopes for the next few months and going into WrestleMania next year?

Just to have a match at WrestleMania. I think this would be my fourth year now without a WrestleMania match. Even in a Royal Rumble match, I’d love to be in the Royal Rumble too. That was one of my goals I have for myself going into next year.

Who would be on the opposite side of the ring if you had your way at WrestleMania?

Anybody, as long as I’m on the big stage. I feel like I’ve got my spot taken by Jacob [Fatu] this year. It’s all good, but anybody. As long as I’m on that stage, bring it on.

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, Netflix

WWE Clash in Paris, August 31, 2/1c, Peacock