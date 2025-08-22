‘Long Story Short,’ ‘Invasion’ Returns, Samara Weaving Drives ‘Eenie Meanie,’ Amanda Knox Speaks Out

Netflix

Long Story Short

Series Premiere

One of the funniest and most endearingly neurotic families to arrive on TV in a long while is the creation of BoJack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg, with a visual assist from longtime collaborator Lisa Hanawalt (Tuca & Bertie). The animated series follows the Schwooper siblings—their surname is a mashup of parental units Elliott Cooper (a nebbishy Paul Reiser) and Naomi Schwartz (tart Lisa Edelstein)—from fractious childhood to messy adulthood and parenthood, with vignettes bouncing from the early 1990s to the early 2020s. Get to know Avi (Ben Feldman), Shira (Abbi Jacobson) and Yoshi (Max Greenfield) at any age, and you’ll relate to their hopes, fears and constant annoyances. I needed a good laugh this week, and Long Story Short supplied them in warm, biting abundance. Best news: The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Apple TV+

Invasion

Season Premiere

The sprawling sci-fi drama takes a two-year time jump (much like the series itself, last seen in 2023) for its third season, reestablishing a planet shattered but in the process of recovering from a global alien invasion. What the world didn’t see coming was the return from the mothership of war hero Travante Cole (Shamier Anderson), who was presumed dead after he made direct contact with the aliens, now widely considered vanquished. Travante faces two challenges: convincing authorities that he’s who he says he is, despite having little memory of what he witnessed, and shaking them out of their complacency that the war is over, because he senses something bad is coming. More sci-fi drama awaits on the Apple TV+ adaptation of Foundation, where New Terminus faces chaos and destruction.

Hulu

Eenie Meanie

Movie Premiere

If car chases and automotive mayhem are your thing, this seriocomic caper is for you. Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers) is a force behind the wheel as Edie (nicknamed “Eenie Meanie”), a former getaway driver who’s trying to reform. But when her no-good yet adorably bumbling ex-boyfriend John (Karl Glusman) screws up again, putting him $3 million in hock to her former boss (a sly Andy Garcia), she agrees to pull off one last job at a Toledo casino. The stunts make up for the familiarity of the storytelling.

Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

8/7c

Separated by distance if not by time in this star-crossed romantic fantasy, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) continues his desperate search for Julia (Hermione Corfield), unaware of her servitude to the craven Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) of Clan Fraser. At the MacKenzie household, Ellen (Harriet Slater) learns the economic stakes of her unwanted betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden), while her secret lover Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) uses Julia as a go-between.

Search for the Truth: The Amanda Knox Story (8/7c, ABC): Amanda Knox is back in the spotlight as an executive producer of a Hulu docudrama (The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox) that began earlier this week, depicting her ordeal after being accused and wrongly convicted in an Italian court of the 2007 murder of her roommate while a college student abroad. She spent years trying to clear her name amid the media circus and online misinformation that followed, and in an exclusive interview, tells her story in her own words. Also interviewed: fellow executive producer Monica Lewinsky, a kindred spirit who has her own horror stories about being at the center of a media firestorm.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: