Netflix’s ‘Hostage’ Ending Explained & Will There Be a Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix series Hostage]

Netflix’s Hostage is a five-episode political thriller in which British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) faces the horror of her husband being kidnapped, while French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) becomes the target of a blackmail scheme.

Released on August 21, the two women bond over the shared crisis as they enter a partnership that puts both their political and personal futures at stake. Created and written by Matt Charman, the limited series follows Dalton as her husband is kidnapped by militants who demand her resignation rather than money or weapons, while her French counterpart is threatened with the exposure of a past affair that could destroy her credibility.

As Dalton fights to save her husband’s life and Toussaint battles to protect her career, the two women resolve not to submit, unwilling to be seen as weak leaders. Toussaint confides to Dalton that her blackmailers are pressuring her to undermine the British Prime Minister at their joint summit, prompting them to join forces. Together, they craft a mutual cover story to present a united front while aiding each other in uncovering their hidden enemies.

In the end, Toussaint is killed in a bombing at 10 Downing Street, and General Livingston (Mark Lewis Jones), once seen as a trusted official, is exposed as the mastermind behind the kidnapping and blackmail plot. Convinced Dalton was too weak to lead, he backed the militants tied to soldiers she had abandoned in Belize during the Gautamalian invasion. His downfall not only saves Dalton’s husband but also secures her position as Prime Minister.

The ending packs a serious wallop, with the shocking death of one of the leads and the reveal of Livingston’s villainy, delivering a finale that feels both devastating and unforgettable. It also echoes shades of the British drama The Bodyguard, the six-part British political thriller series created and written by Jed Mercurio, as both series focus on the themes of female political leadership under siege and the formation of uneasy alliances under unusual circumstances.

After such a riveting ending, is there a chance for a Season 2?

Hostage was billed as a single-season limited series, but many so-called limited series have gone on to receive second seasons. Big Little Lies, The White Lotus, 13 Reasons Why, Shōgun, and Top of the Lake, to name a few, all began as one-offs but returned after critical acclaim and strong audience response. So never say never.

Jones survived both the bomb blast and Livingston’s attempt to dispose of her, and with her reputation intact (for some, she still has quite a few political enemies), there can be a Season 2. And with overwhelming praise from critics on the series, it is up to Netflix on whether or not the story continues with Prime Minister Dalton.

Hostage, All Episodes Streaming, Netflix