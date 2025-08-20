HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have been busy working on a new renovation project, and viewers will get to see exactly what they’ve been building this fall.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 15, Bryan shared a video posted initially by construction material company Trusscore. Captioned “VACATION,” the video teased the project he and his wife have been working on at the Pines and Palms Resort in Islamorada, Florida. The images show palm trees and a dock leading out to a crystal blue ocean.

“Vacation mode: ON 🌴☀️,” the caption reads. “Keep your eyes peeled for DockDeck by @trusscore at the stunning @pinesandpalmsresortislamorada — coming to this fall on Building Baeumler with @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler 📺.”

The post confirmed the couple’s new show will be called Building Baeumler and will be debuting this fall. The name was previously teased in a short trailer for the upcoming series shared by Home Network (previously known as HGTV Canada) on August 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trusscore (@trusscore)

“Don’t miss the Baeumlers in their brand new series Building Baeumler on Home Network, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting September 7,” the video’s description reads, confirming the new show will first air in Canada next month.

A date for its HGTV debut has not yet been announced, though Sarah previously hinted at a fall release. “This weekend, we hosted our official Grand Opening after our renovation, that will be featured on HGTV this fall,” she wrote in a March Instagram post.

“Thank you to the Islamorada Chamber for the wonderful ribbon cutting, the guests that traveled near and far to join the celebration, and to our incredible staff for making the event a success and for making P&P what it is today,” she added. “We are so excited to share the new and improved resort! 🌴”

The Canadian couple rose to fame on HGTV’s Renovation Island, which saw their attempts at re-opening a hotel in the Bahamas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah and Bryan still run the hotel to this day.

According to the Home Network’s website, the new series will see “Bryan and Sarah Baeumler take viewers inside their high-stakes world of buying and building,” following the couple “as they take on a hotel renovation in the Florida Keys, invest in an ambitious expansion of their Bahamas resort, and tackle a personal renovation back home in Canada – all while juggling their family commitments.”

The description adds, “Bryan and Sarah are pulling back the curtain to share it all; from every setback to every celebration.”

Sarah and Bryan were high school friends who didn’t start dating until ten years later in 2001. They tied the knot on September 3, 2004, and share four children, sons Quintyn and Lincoln, and daughters Charlotte and Josephine.

