It was a matter of circumstance when Raquel Rodriguez began to team with Roxanne Perez in WWE. The two came together under the Judgment Day faction after Rodriguez’s Women’s Tag Team Championship partner Liv Morgan went down with a shoulder injury. They’ve proved to be a winning duo against the likes of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria and Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Their reign with the titles may have come to an end thanks to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, but they remain very much in the mix. Perez scored a big victory over Iyo Sky during the August 11 episode of Raw. Rodriguez is set to join other team members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a mixed trios match at AAA Lucha Libre’s Triplemania XXXIII in Mexico.

These opportunities to perform are not lost on Rodriguez, who has overcome a debilitating rare skin condition known as Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MACS). The 34-year-old Texan has bravely been open about her struggles. Even sharing in emotional social media posts when she had flare-ups of hives and swelling. She hopes to inspire others, powering through those rough moments. Perez has similar intentions of going from diehard fan with big dreams to “The Prodigy” of WWE.

We caught up with the two to talk about their partnership and respective journeys.

Talk about how you were able to build your bond.

Raquel Rodriguez: Our bond kind of started a long time ago with both of us being border girls from Texas and knowing of each other. It was when [Roxanne] was starting to train right when I was trying to get into the business. We’ve had a few tag matches on the main roster, live events, and always known about each other. So, building that bond wasn’t too hard for either of us.

Roxanne Perez: I agree. I have this tattoo on my wrist referencing the first day I had my first ever match on the indies (Independents). She was there. I think back, “You were here.”

How old were you then?

Roxanne: I was 14.

Wow.

Roxanne: So, we have a lot of history.

Raquel: We definitely do.

Coming to the main roster, how important is it to build this sisterhood with someone like Raquel, who also came from NXT and has been down a similar road?

Roxanne: It’s so important. I feel especially me being new to the main roster and trying to figure everything out. Not even just in the ring, but outside the ring. It’s very different on the main roster with traveling and booking hotels and rental cars and all of that. She has been such a big help with all of that, including having a travel buddy. So, yeah, it’s so important. I feel the sisterhood in WWE is one of the best parts of being part of this company.

Is there anything you do to pass the time on travel days that we don’t see when you’re on the road?

Raquel: We don’t have anything really set in stone yet. It’s still new. We did go to Mexico and Texas the weekend before that. I think we try to implement doing little things when we can. We went with Santos Escobar and his family to get tacos in the city because that was different, and we had to find time to do it. It’s really just about making those little moments happen with the little time we have.

Roxanne: We eat a lot of tacos together.

Roxanne, I love when WWE has revisited that scene where you were a young fan on Total Divas. We’ve seen Nikki Bella come around. You’ve worked with Natalya. What has that been like? Would you want to be part of the show if it were rebooted?

Roxanne: That would be awesome. I wouldn’t be opposed to that. It is really cool coming up and being inspired by all of them and now working with them. I think I finally solidified myself as someone that is the prodigy of the women’s division and on their level. So, bring it on.

Raquel, it has been amazing to see you come back after being so open about your health struggles. How do you look back at all you’ve been through and how you’ve helped others with your story?

Raquel: I’m going to be more open about the things that have affected me when it comes to being part of this business and being with all these beautiful women. Things like when it comes to makeup. For us, I understand we are girls, and when it comes to makeup, [we] say, “We don’t need it. We don’t need it.” At the same time, it’s our war paint. When we go out there, it’s something that adds the finishing touch to make you feel like the dominant woman you are. Not being able to wear my full makeup like I usually do and building my confidence up from having my skin condition and still having it while I was still participating in things like WrestleMania. I feel like I’m really getting a hold of it now.

There has definitely been some trial and error, but I think I’ve understood my body a little bit more. I listen to it more. I love to be open about how the effects of stress and illness can affect our bodies and how we as women should really pay attention to our bodies and listen to ourselves. Take that time to give ourselves what we need because it’s so important. This world is moving so fast. There are so many things happening and so many things changing. With that little bit of time we can take to be a little bit selfish, I think women would just thrive if they took those 10 minutes.

It’s also great to see the company has stood behind you through such a difficult time.

Raquel: Yeah, it’s amazing they’ve allowed me to carry titles and represent and just really help build my confidence. That has been really cool.

Roxanne: I mean, look how beautiful she is.

