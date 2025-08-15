[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Deadliest Catch Season 21.]

A storm was brewing during the August 15 episode of Deadliest Catch. We started about 240 miles from the Dutch Harbor where Johnathan Hillstrand could feel the waters becoming more violent aboard the Time Bandit. There were reports of Typhoon Kong-Rey barreling towards Alaska, which meant vessels faced potential 30-foot waves and new levels of danger for the crew. “We’re not the kind of guys that quit,” Johnathan said, undeterred by Mother Nature’s fury.

His wife Heather had utter terror on her face. Johnathan instructed the team to take it slow with safety in mind. That’s easier said and done when the pots are filled with king crab. They all faced a big swell but remained determined to make it through.

The big scores kept coming, but that didn’t stop the long-time captain from missing his friend Sig Hansen. This dream team initially worked together as they explored the opportunities around Adak Island. Sig had since gone back to his own vessel, the Northwestern. He did shed a few hairs, which Johnathan found. It didn’t take long for the mood to change when the Time Bandit experienced some slack tank issues. There were smells of hot electrical wires, adding to the concern with the crab pump. They managed to keep their precious crab cargo without further incident…for now.

Meanwhile, Jake Anderson was getting back in the game. This came after he and his crew had to exit the Titan Explorer due to a hazardous gas leak. Despite moving past those problems and with the refrigeration system fixed, it wasn’t smooth sailing. The vessel swayed back and forth with the typhoon effects felt. These death-defying crew members were still throwing pots overboard with 25-foot waves pouring onto the vessel. Jake instructed them to watch the rails. There was a point where he called everyone inside, but not before sending more pots out with hopes it would lead to a big return.

Jake called his wife Jenna to check in for his son Cadence’s birthday. He received a present in the form of some nice crab hauls. However, the sacrifice was missing important milestones and family moments like these kinds of celebrations. Cadence smashed his hand in a door at home almost simultaneously while Jake had to deal with an alarm going off on the boat. There were power issues where Jake lost his steering control — not the best time for that to happen when massive waves were hitting.

Jake put things into perspective, “I’m not just a captain. I’m a father and a husband, and my wife is basically a single parent. I’m trying to be positive and upbeat and do all the things you’re supposed to do and try to get my vessel fixed.” Luckily, engineer Felipe Miramontes located the problem, closed the valve, and fixed the leak as an air hose blew.

We lastly checked in this week with the Aleutian Lady, captained by Rick Shelford and prodigy Sophia “Bob” Nielsen. They also felt the force of the strong winds, traveling through the unforgiving sea. The vessel changed course to help Todd aboard the American Lady, who reached out for medical supplies. A crew member suffered a big gash on his head after getting wiped out by a wave. Sophia’s strategy was to slink pots off so the time and opportunity wasn’t wasted.

The American Lady captain said Sophia was a “chip off the old block.” He revealed he knew her late dad Gary, who died in 2013 when she was a young teen. They went to high school together and were into cars and racing. He only heard good things about her. “I know you’re going to do well,” he said. That brought a smile to Sophia’s face. “I appreciate a good story because that’s all I kind of have left now,” she said. Rick hoped their good deed translated to good karma. It did with the Aleutian Lady coming back with pots full of crab. Not a bad day of work.

Deadliest Catch, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel