Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are two of the most accomplished WWE superstars in women’s wrestling history. In the same spirit of Mick Foley and The Rock, despite being polar opposites, they’ve also found success as an unlikely tag team. This dynamic duo of frenemies won the Women’s Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam last weekend.

Adding to the momentous occasion of winning gold in front of MetLife Stadium was having her daughter, Hendrix Rouge, who she shares with husband Ryan Cabrera, there. Bliss stepped away from the ring for two years before returning to WWE in February at the Royal Rumble. Since then, the “Five Feet of Fury” worked to get back in the mix. Working with Flair has given her a new purpose onscreen.

Here, Bliss opens up about teaming with “The Queen,” her WWE comeback, and more.

It has been fun to see you and Charlotte together. How did that come about?

Alexa Bliss: It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see.

You snapped a photo together from the theme parks the other day. Tell me about what it’s like to spend time outside the ring and build that bond further.

We did the Mario Kart ride and Jurassic Park ride and The Mummy ride [at Universal Studios]. We were in California. We also did an interview at Knott’s Berry Farms with the rollercoaster there, which was a lot of fun. It was a whole theme park bouncing around. We just have fun.

Speaking of theme parks, it was just announced that a Wyatt Sicks house will be part of its Halloween Horror Nights this year. You shared a special friendship with the late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). What does it mean to you to see his legacy live on in these ways?

It’s fantastic. I’m really excited. It’s nice to see Windham’s heart continue, especially in the horror universe. This opens up a whole new vein for potential Wyatt fans, which I think is awesome. I’m really happy for Bray as his artwork is continuing and gets to have its place in the horror world. I love that.

Do you think WWE should have a permanent attraction like a rollercoaster at a theme park?

100%. It could be kind of like the Spider-Man ride at Universal where it’s this whole kind of Fun House ride. That would be cool.

This run in WWE comes after you spent some time away after you had your daughter and really embraced being a mom. Talk about what it has been like to get back in the swing of things over time. I feel now you’ve become more comfortable again in recent weeks.

Yeah, it was tough at first because when you have a baby, things are not where you left them. My body didn’t sit the way it used to. Training at the WWE Performance Center, it took a long time for me to get comfortable in my body again. It has been a lot of fun because now I have this new driving force of having a child, and it has been the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Cabrera (@alexa_bliss_wwe_)

Does the child have a Lilly doll at home?

She does. Actually, we had to get her one at Evolution because she wouldn’t let the real one go. We had to go to the shop and actually get her a Lilly doll because she wouldn’t let that one go. She loves Lilly so much. She has three Lilly dolls because I keep forgetting to pack her one when we travel. She takes a hold of the real Lilly doll, so we have to keep bribing her with a merch Lilly so she lets go.

Your husband Rob is a busy pop star and also in the entertainment business. How is it finding the balance and supporting each other as parents and husband and wife while you manage your respective schedules?

It has been a lot, but it has been great. My husband travels every weekend. I travel every weekend. We do have our friend Joey, who travels with us.

Not your friend Fatone, right?

Not Fatone. He works for Disney and brings a little bit of Disney magic wherever we go. It has been fun to have that balance of having this life while at work because when she comes with me, it’s nice. I feel like then a little piece of home has come with me. It’s great.

The landscape of women’s wrestling has changed so much from when you started to now. As a veteran, what are your thoughts on where we are at this point in time for female talent? What do you see for the future?

Our roster is incredible, especially NXT where everyone is so freakin’ talented. It was really cool to see the tag match we had with Sol Ruca and Zaria. It was really fun because they are just super talented. It just shows the division is going to be in great hands because these girls are all just incredible.

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, Netflix