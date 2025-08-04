‘SummerSlam’: Brock Lesnar Stuns John Cena After Epic Battle With Cody Rhodes

The grandeur of WWE was on full display as the company presented its first ever two-night SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Along with the normal cavalcade of in-ring performers were appearances by two of music’s biggest names. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B hosted the festivities of Night 1 on August 2 while Jelly Roll saw a dream come true by having his first match.

More than 113,000 fans packed the venue over the weekend of shows with others tuning in on Peacock to witness the big matches including one of John Cena’s few remaining stops of his retirement tour. He closed out Night 2 on August 3. The 17-time World Champion put the gold on the line against Cody Rhodes in a street fight. Cena has been the heel or bad guy for much of this last run,. The Peacemaker star began to evolve back into the beloved hero that made him the face of the franchise, a role today held full-time by Rhodes. The two hugged after the intros, a nod to Cena’s initial betrayal that sparked the villainous persona. Cena used a crutch from NBA’s Tyrese Haliburton, who was ringside. Cena and Rhodes kicked out of their respective finishing moves, only building the drama.

Cena, 48, pulled out all the stops for his last SummerSlam. They brawled through the crowd. At one point, Cena came up through the elevator shaft on the entrance way with Rhodes on his shoulders and walked him back to the ring. That exhausted him enough for Rhodes to take advantage. He removed a bottom turnbuckle and blasted him over the head with the steel piece. Cena rebounded by choking Rhodes out with the turnbuckle rope. Rhodes fired off three Cross Rhodes, but Cena would not give up. Cena gave one last AA (Attitude Adjustment) on Rhodes from the top rope. Rhodes , saluting the legend and winning back the title he lost.

It was a nice passing of the torch moment. Those warm fuzzy feelings left the audience when Brock Lesnar made a shocking return. Lesnar last wrestled in WWE two years ago at SummerSlam. He hadn’t been seen with the company after being named in the federal lawsuit former employee Janel Grant filed against former Chairman Vince McMahon. Lesnar, who once dominated Cena at SummerSlam, took out Cena with an F5. It looks like we’ll see one final chapter between the two.

SummerSlam Saturday

Rollins Screws Over Punk

CM Punk aimed to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the Night 1 main event. The pace started slow with the two getting their licks in early on. Gunther then began to dominate with a number of heavy blows. Adding insult to injury, Gunther even applied a Punk trademark submission in Sharpshooter. Punk turned it around in a scene that could have been right out of Rocky. He rallied back, but Gunther wouldn’t go down easily. Neither would Punk as he kicked out of many of the champ’s big maneuvers.

The sweaty combatants told a masterclass story under the bright lights and night sky. Gunther was busted open toward the end. Punk, likened to a shark that smelled blood, overcame a sleeper and fired off two GTS finishing moves to take the gold. The emotional scene turned into heartbreak when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase title shot. Rollins, who was speculated to be on shelf with a knee injury, ended the night taking home the gold. Keep in mind Rollins actually walked around on crutches with his daughter to sell he was injured. Talk about commitment to the art.

Jelly Roll Impresses

Jelly Roll entered for his WWE debut to the sounds of Toby Keith. The country superstar, who lost 230 pounds, had put in the work training for the match at the WWE Performance Center. He sang a few lines of “I hear voices in my head…” to bring his tag team partner Randy Orton to the ring as they faced Drew McIntyre and the viral Logan Paul. Jelly’s wife Bunnie XO cheered on in support. Surprisingly, he kicked off the match against Paul with a series of offensive moves including a nice body slam and elbow drop. Jelly didn’t have the same luck against McIntyre, who headbutted them in the face.

The foes kept the music artist from tagging Orton in for action. “The Viper” would get in the ring to even the odds. Paul knocked Jelly out with a punch. McIntyre propped Jelly on the table. Paul dove off the top rope to put Jelly through a table! Respect for taking that bump. Jelly was being helped out to the back, creating a two-on-one scenario on Orton. Jelly dug deep to get back into the match to make the tag! He executed a chokeslam on Paul and a “Black Roll Slam” on McIntyre. Paul got the pin over Jelly. Is this the last we’ve seen of the “Son of a Sinner” singer? After that performance, one would think not. He earned the respect of wrestlers and fans alike.

The Bloodline Lives

The event kicked off with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The latter came out with Reigns’ sneakers he stole. “The Oracle” Paul Heyman kept them for safe keeping. The explosive duo of Breakker and Reed imposed their power on the Samoan dream team. There was a scary moment when Reigns hit a move to the outside and almost landed badly. Reigns and Uso rebounded late in the match after an offensive barrage from their opponents. Breakker, pulling his straps down, signaled he was going for one last big spear on Uso but Reigns pulled him out of the way to take the move. A moment of sacrifice from the “Tribal Chief.”. Uso used it as an opportunity to come back and hit a splash on Reed for the win.

Flair & Bliss Strike Gold

The unlikely duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss proved to be a winning formula against the Women’s Tag Champs Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Bliss was isolated from her tag partner early on until she eventually was able to tag “The Queen” into the match. There was a point where Bliss thought she cost them the championship, but was able to make up for it by saving Flair. The finish came when Bliss got the victory after hitting Sister Abigail.

Still Tiffy Time

Two of WWE’s emerging female superstars in Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill shined on the big stage. Cardi B was shown ringside for the title fight. Usually, the two have worked with more veteran talent, so this was an opportunity for both to see what they can do. A sink or swim scenario. Each showcased their respective athletic abilities. Cargill attempted to apply her Jaded finisher, which was countered by Stratton. The incumbent retained with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Zayn Overcomes Kross

Sami Zayn looked to move past Karrion Kross in their latest battle. The devious Scarlett handed a baseball bat to Kross. Though he was unsuccessful in using the weapon on Zayn. Later in the match Scarlett played mind games with Zayn by handing the bat to him to use on her husband. He tossed it out of the ring, refusing to give into the dark side. The end came with Zayn defeating Kross with a Helluva Kick.

SummerSlam Sunday

Dom Plays Dirty

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio was a child at SummerSlam 20 years ago when he was the focal point storyline between the late Eddie Guerrero and his late dad Rey Mysterio. The two rivals fought “over custody” of him. Fast forward to now and Dominik came in as the Intercontinental champion. Playing mind games in their current story, his challenger AJ Styles entered the stadium in a Guerrero trademark lowrider. Dominik and Styles attempted to troll one another, even during the match, using many of Guerrero’s signature tactics. Dirty Dom nailed Styles with his boot without the ref seeing and defeated the veteran with a Frog Splash.

Naomi Star Power Shines Through

Women’s Champion Naomi opened the show defending against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. Naomi’s dad, noted guitarist Shawn McCray, played her to the ring. Sky and Ripley initially worked together, but that dissipated quickly. Naomi looked strong against her challengers early in the match. The three ladies showed up and showed out in a spotlight of the women’s division. Ripley’s Riptide almost secured her the gold for her on two occasions. However, it was Naomi who kept the title with a rollup on Ripley using the tights.

TLC Match Honors Original 25 Years Later

Before the Tables, Ladders, Chairs car crash got underway, WWE recognized legends Dudley Boys and Hardy Boys ringside. The two teams put the particular TLC match type on the map 25 years ago at the same event along with Edge and Christian. Current title holders Wyatt Sicks, DIY, Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns and Andrade and Rey Fenix carried on the tradition of carnage. At one point Candice LeRae attempted to win it for DIY on top of the ladder. Johnny Gargano’s wife was close to grabbing the titles and was sent through another ladder outside the ring. After each team had their spectacular death-defying spots, Wyatt’s Joe Gacy retrieved the titles above to retain.

Bayley Cost Valkyria Against Becky

Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch walked to the ring with new ring music from Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years. She defended against inaugural title holder Lyra Valkyria under no disqualification conditions. It didn’t take long before things got ugly between the former friends with various weapons being utilized. Lynch attempted to choke Valkyria with a chain, as well as ziptied her hands and proceed to hit her with a few kendo stick shots. Valkyria managed to break free to turn things around. Bayley stopped Lynch from using the crowbar on Valkyria. Although she would be the one to cost Valkyria the match.

Solo Survives Cage Match

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were locked inside a steel cage for the United States Championship. The former Bloodline brothers certainly made the most of their surroundings. Sikoa kicked out after two moonsaults. Jimmy Uso neutralized Sikoa’s MFT (My Family Tree) faction members from interfering. At least at the start. Later in the match, Sikoa attempted to escape the cage before getting caught by Fatu. Toma Tonga handcuffed Fatu to the top of the steel cage, but that didn’t hold him down. Sikoa would exit the cage to keep the gold. Fatu got some revenge with a moonsault from the top of the cage.