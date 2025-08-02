Jimmy Kimmel Buys Billboard for Stephen Colbert to Win Emmy Amid ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel rented a massive billboard in Los Angeles supporting Stephen Colbert to win the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series amid the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In the wake of Paramount axing Colbert’s show during its merger with Skydance Media, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host paid for an ad on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega in West Hollywood, Variety reported. The billboard features a photo of Kimmel, 57, next to an announcement that his show was nominated for the Emmy. However, large, white lettering reads, “I’m voting Stephen.”

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is also nominated for an Emmy in the same category.

Here’s just another reason to love @jimmykimmel.

The billboard is at the high-traffic intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega in West Hollywood, situated near major entertainment offices and within blocks of the Television Academy headquarters, ensuring maximum… pic.twitter.com/jurdN32mmO — The Bill Chuck Files (@BillyBall) August 1, 2025

Although Colbert’s show has been nominated for 33 Emmys since 2017, it has never snagged a win. The 77th Emmy Awards on September 14 will be its last chance, as Colbert announced in July that The Late Show would end in 2026.

“Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May,” Colbert, 61, revealed in a video posted to Instagram on July 17.

As the studio audience booed emphatically, he quipped, “Yeah, I share your feelings.”

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” Colbert clarified. “And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”

According to a statement released by CBS, the decision to cancel The Late Show was “purely financial” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

This year, Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards, which kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 14, on CBS.

