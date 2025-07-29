What Is Stephen Colbert Doing Next After ‘The Late Show’ Ends?

With less than a year until his late-night show comes to an end, Stephen Colbert is keeping his job options open.

Colbert teased one potential career move while chatting with Las Culturistas podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on the Monday, July 28, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I’m going to need a gig soon, so sell me on podcasting. Is it fun?” he asked the duo, whose show was recently named on Time‘s The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time list.

Rogers replied by joking that if Colbert were to launch his own podcast, he and Yang would get “bumped” off Time‘s prestigious list. “Is it hard, or is it just like this but with no pictures?” Colbert asked.

Rogers went on to share the reason behind Las Culturistas’ success, telling Colbert, “We started it in 2016 and the one thing we knew was that no one would listen. That’s why it’s called Las Culturistas because we were like, ‘What’s dumb?’ And then, we did the lowest common denominator thing, which was just talk to each other.”

He continued, “And then, years later, you find out — especially through the pandemic when people were feeling very isolated — that that’s really what they wanted, was just to connect with and hear a friendship in action, hear conversation between people who are over-caffeinated. And so, I really think that is the secret sauce.”

Rogers noted that whatever Colbert’s potential podcast is, it will succeed “as long as it’s real.”

Yang even gave his own pitch as to what Colbert’s podcast project could be. “I think you and [your wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert] should just go on dates and then just either turn the microphones on during the date or just, like, recap us.”

“Dates with each other, right?” Colbert asked. Yang confirmed the host’s question before joking, “Or, I don’t know. That’s up to you guys.” Addressing the audience, the Saturday Night Live star said, “That sounds really sweet to me. I don’t know how you guys feel about that.”

Looking to join the “Las Culturistas empire,” Colbert asked the pair if they would produce his podcast, to which they agreed.

Later in the episode, Yang and Rogers wrapped up their interview by presenting Colbert with his very own Las Culturistas Culture Awards trophy for Best Future Podcaster. “I want to thank everybody at Las Culturistas. I want to thank my mom and my dad,” Colbert exclaimed in a fake acceptance speech. “Kids, go to bed! Daddy’s coming home!”

While Colbert has not confirmed if launching a podcast is in his future plans, he will soon bid farewell to the small screen when The Late Show airs its final episode in May 2026. CBS announced the show’s cancellation earlier this month, stating that the decision was purely financial and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The cancellation has been wrapped up in controversy, as it comes shortly after CBS’s parent company, Paramount, reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he accused 60 Minutes of heavily editing a 2024 interview featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Following the cancellation, Trump officially signed off on Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS