Nightbirde, whose real name was Jane Marczewski, had one of the most inspiring America’s Got Talent auditions of all time. She sang an original song called “It’s OK” in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel during Season 16 in 2021.

However, Nightbirde had to drop out of the competition due to health issues. Scroll down for everything we know about what happened to her.

What happened to Nightbirde?

Nightbirde died at the age of 31 on February 19, 2022. Her death came after a four-year battle with cancer.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, in my spine, and in my liver,” Nightbirde told the judges during her 2021 audition. At the time, she only had a 2% chance of survival, but had a positive outlook. “Two percent is not 0%. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is,” she said.

Nightbirde was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 when she was 26. Although she briefly went into remission, ahead of her AGT audition, the cancer metastasized to the lungs, spine, and liver.

Her family announced her death via Instagram: “After a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022. Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

How far did Nightbirde get on America’s Got Talent?

Nightbirde earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer for her America’s Got Talent audition. However, she did not give another performance on the show after that. Nightbirde had to drop out of the competition ahead of the Quarterfinals.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” Nightbirde shared on Instagram at the time. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Cowell honored the singer with a post on X, writing, “Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon.” He also put her at the top of his list of best Golden Buzzer performances that summer.

Who was Nightbirde’s husband?

Nightbirde was married to Jeremy Claudio. In February 2020, she announced that they were divorcing.

“My marriage is ending,” she shared. “This is not my decision; I fought for this relationship until the very end. I never once said i wanted out, though our marriage had been brutal at times. But at end of the day, you can’t make someone stay.”

How did Nightbirde get her name?

Nightbirde got her stage name from a recurring dream where birds were singing outside her window.

She shared the lore in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, telling a fan, “Woke up in the night three times, dreaming of birds singing in the dark. The third time, I went to the window and they were there singing morning songs at 3am. I wanted to be one of them singing as if it was morning, though I couldn’t see it yet.”

