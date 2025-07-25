Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on Dad Ozzy’s Death: ‘I Lost the Best Friend I Ever Had’

Kelly Osbourne has shared an emotional tribute to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at 76 years old on Tuesday (July 22).

The TV personality and singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 24), sharing lyrics from the hit Black Sabbath song “Changes.” Kelly and Ozzy re-recorded the song with revised lyrics in 2003 as a tribute to their father-daughter bond.

“I feel unhappy I am so sad,” Kelly wrote. “I lost the best friend I ever had 💔”

“Changes” was first released by Black Sabbath in 1972 as part of the band’s fourth studio album, Vol. 4. The Kelly and Ozzy version was released as a single in 2003 and reached No. 1 in the U.K. charts, making the pair the second father-daughter duet to top the chart after Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s “Somethin’ Stupid” in 1967.

Ozzy’s family released a statement about the heavy metal legend’s passing on Tuesday, which was signed by his wife, Sharon, and their children, Kelly, Louis, Jack, and Aimee.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

While Ozzy became an icon through his time with Black Sabbath and his solo career, fans came to know Kelly and her brother Jack through the Emmy-winning MTV reality series The Osbournes. The show, which aired from 2002 to 2005, followed the various ups and downs of Ozzy and his family’s domestic lives.

Ozzy had six children in total: Jessica and Louis with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, in addition to Elliot, whom he adopted from a previous relationship. With Sharon, he shared daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.

Just weeks before his death, Ozzy performed a farewell show with Black Sabbath at England’s Villa Park on July 5. At the show, he was present for a milestone moment in Kelly’s life, as her longtime partner, Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson, proposed to her during the concert.

Kelly shared an Instagram video of the special moment, where Wilson got down on one knee, saying, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.” At this point, Ozzy jokingly interrupted, quipping, “F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”