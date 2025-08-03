‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson Anniversary Drama & Baby Surprise

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

Love was in the air during the season finale of Duck Dynasty: The Revival on August 3. Willie Robertson was invited for a speaking engagement for the Garage Door U convention. Yes, that’s a thing. I Googled it. Since the appearance was taking place in Puerto Rico, Korie thought it was a great place for the two of them to celebrate their 33rd anniversary. She told Willie that they should each plan an activity for the other while on their trip. Willie was worried there would be drama while they were gone and the Robertson residence would turn into “Lord of the Flies.” He wasn’t completely off base. The kids raided Mom and Dad’s closet and the fridge. Some used Willie’s sauna and cold bath plunge. John Luke and the kids did an egg drop in the house. “Remember, this did not happen,” John Luke warned the youngsters. Christian worked hard to clean up before Korie and Willie got home.

Back in Puerto Rico, Willie actually forgot about having to organize an outing. “I’ve been in deeper mud and came back clean,” he said. The front desk suggested a “Salsa Night” going on during the convention. Willie rushed back to their room so Korie didn’t know he left. The salsa class was part of the convention. Korie had fun, but believed it didn’t count. “What else do you have planned for me?,” she asked. Willie needed to put something together and quickly. During Willie’s speech at the convention, he told the story of when his mom Miss Kay drove him in a station wagon to camp. She’d work in the kitchen for her kids to go to camp. It turned out Korie’s family owned the camp. Willie slid up to swing beside her and offered the invitation to his future wife to the moonlight hike. They were in fifth and fourth grade, respectively at the time. Here 40 years later they’re still together.

The next morning Korie brought Willie on a horseback ride. Willie experienced some challenges in the lower region. The horseback riding took them to a waterfall, the Rio Espiritu Santo or Holy Spirit River to be exact. Willie felt Korie outdid herself. They go back to the horses to find his horse Gangster missing. Willie decided to walk back to also further protect his nether regions. It was then time for Willie to share his anniversary surprise. They met up with their guide. Korie found out they were hunting iguanas, which are invasive species without a natural predator. “I kind of do feel like Rambo,” Korie said, getting into the spirit of things. Or is it Ramba? They were served the iguana they shot. Willie suggested the iguana tasted like frog. Later in the evening they shred a more traditional romantic dinner toasting to 33 years of marriage.

Korie and Willie had to get back to Monroe in time for Sadie and Christian’s gender reveal party. Even though it was their third child, Sadie wanted to make the event equally as epic. Christian wanted to also use the occasion to impress Willie as he wanted to do more with the family-run Duck Commander and Buck Commander businesses. “I need to do something that leaves him speechless,” Christian said. Martin invited Christian to the hunting property with Uncle Si. Martin brought sports supplies. Christian said baseball was what he was good at but provided too much danger in Martin’s eyes. Si felt he needed to go bigger. Si brought a detonator and blew up a fake duck.

Christian was beginning to think Si didn’t know what a gender reveal party was. He was feeling the pressure, but found a common shared interest with Willie in archery. The idea would be setting up a target the size of a hockey puck to his with a bow and arrow. Korie’s assistant was the only one who knew the baby’s gender. She had confetti cannons as backup if Christian didn’t hit the target with the explosion of colors. The moment of truth arrived. Christian fired away, but didn’t hit the target. The confetti revealed it was a girl! Things didn’t quite go exactly as planned as Lindsay initially screwed up as well. Christian continued to miss the target. ”He is better at making babies than shooting this target.” Willie said. Christian felt sad he missed, but was happy for the third blessing and to be a girl dad. Christian got help from Willie to hit the target. He eventually was successful. Willie was impressed by Christian’s tenacity. “Is he ready for Buck Commander? I don’t know. There is always next season.” Perhaps, a tease for what’s to come.

Duck Dynasty: Revival will return for Season 2 (TBA) on A&E.