As an Oklahoma native, it was only fitting that Kristin Chenoweth sing the National Anthem during Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. She proudly rocked a Thunder T-shirt as she took center court to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Toward the end of the song, Chenoweth hit an unprecedented high note, leveling her voice up several octaves and holding out the note before taking a breath to finish. The crowd erupted into applause afterward, and social media was lit up with comments about the performance.

Supporters wrote comments like, “Wow she got pipes,” “She did a great job,” and, “The best National Anthem ever!!!” Someone even gushed, “Perfect in every way. Ranks in the top five best ever renditions of The Beautiful Star Spangled Banner. Brought tears to my eyes. Thank you Kristin Chenoweth.” “About time! Kristin Chenoweth’s anthem, so long overdue. A powerful voice for such a pivotal moment, just as we hoped years ago,” another person gushed.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH SINGS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM 🤩 PERFECT WAY TO TIP OFF GAME 7 ON ABC! pic.twitter.com/BVUEcNmD8L — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

However, others were less complimentary. “Why fix what’s not broken? Changing it up doesn’t make it better,” someone wrote. Another person said, “Completely ruined the anthem with whatever that high note was at the end,” and someone else added, “That s**t genuinely ruined the experience.”

The Thunder went on to defeat the Pacers 103-91 and win the championship trophy. Chenoweth, a longtime basketball fan who has a dog named Thunder, celebrated with a video on her Instagram Story. “We did it!!!” she exclaimed in the clip. And she had a front row seat to the victory!

“GAME 7 TONIGHT. THUNDER UP!!! ⚡️🏀” she wrote on Instagram before the game. “SO proud of these boys. Let’s go!!” This was the team’s first time ever winning the NBA championship, so it was quite a monumental moment.