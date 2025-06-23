Kristin Chenoweth Hits Wild High Note During National Anthem at NBA Finals — Fans React

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Kristin Chenoweth sings the national anthem prior to Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers
Justin Ford/Getty Images

As an Oklahoma native, it was only fitting that Kristin Chenoweth sing the National Anthem during Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. She proudly rocked a Thunder T-shirt as she took center court to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Toward the end of the song, Chenoweth hit an unprecedented high note, leveling her voice up several octaves and holding out the note before taking a breath to finish. The crowd erupted into applause afterward, and social media was lit up with comments about the performance.

Supporters wrote comments like, “Wow she got pipes,” “She did a great job,” and, “The best National Anthem ever!!!” Someone even gushed, “Perfect in every way. Ranks in the top five best ever renditions of The Beautiful Star Spangled Banner. Brought tears to my eyes. Thank you Kristin Chenoweth.” “About time! Kristin Chenoweth’s anthem, so long overdue. A powerful voice for such a pivotal moment, just as we hoped years ago,” another person gushed.

However, others were less complimentary. “Why fix what’s not broken? Changing it up doesn’t make it better,” someone wrote. Another person said, “Completely ruined the anthem with whatever that high note was at the end,” and someone else added, “That s**t genuinely ruined the experience.”

The Thunder went on to defeat the Pacers 103-91 and win the championship trophy. Chenoweth, a longtime basketball fan who has a dog named Thunder, celebrated with a video on her Instagram Story. “We did it!!!” she exclaimed in the clip. And she had a front row seat to the victory!

‘The Voice’ Winner Slammed for Stanley Cup National Anthem Performance
Related

‘The Voice’ Winner Slammed for Stanley Cup National Anthem Performance

“GAME 7 TONIGHT. THUNDER UP!!! ⚡️🏀” she wrote on Instagram before the game. “SO proud of these boys. Let’s go!!” This was the team’s first time ever winning the NBA championship, so it was quite a monumental moment.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Kristin Chenoweth




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicole Curtis of Rehab Addict
1
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Dishes on ‘Rehab Addict’ Return & Drama With Her Ex
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
2
Bill Belichick CBS Interview: Emails Reveal New Jordon Hudson Details
Margaret Cho, Ellen DeGeneres
3
Margaret Cho Says Ellen DeGeneres Was ‘Really Weird and Not Nice’ to Her
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout for 'Harry Potter'
4
J.K. Rowling Sends a Bold Message About ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series
Courtney Thorne-Smith and husband Roger Fishman arrive at The Pink Party to benefit Cedar-Sinai Women's Cancer Research Institute at Viceroy Santa Monica September 8, 2007 in Santa Monica
5
‘Melrose Place’ Star Courtney Thorne-Smith Files for Divorce From Husband of 18 Years