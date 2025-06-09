Stephen Moyer’s New Gig as Art Detective, BET Awards’ 25th Anniversary, ‘Wicked’ LEGOs, Getting Intimate with Virgins

True Blood alum Stephen Moyer stars in a British mystery as a detective specializing in art-world crimes. Kevin Hart hosts the 25th edition of the BET Awards. LEGO Masters falls under the spell of Wicked in the competition’s latest challenge. A TLC series profiles four adult virgins in their 30s and 40s as they explore intimacy and relationship issues.

Peter Marley / AcornTV

Art Detectives

Series Premiere

Stephen Moyer (True Blood) deploys his charm to good effect in a satisfying British mystery series about a one-person Heritage Crime Unit that investigates crimes set in the world of art and antiques. In the first of two episodes launching the series, DI Mick Palmer (Moyer) acquires a sidekick in ambitious DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh) during a case in Yorkshire involving the murder of an art historian who was about to make an “explosive announcement” about a titled family’s private art collection. “Where are the proper police?” huffs an estate manager who soon discovers that Palmer is up to the job. In the second episode, the team unearths a 1000-year-old coverup upon the discovery of a gold hoard that was stolen from a prehistoric burial chamber.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

BET Awards

Live from Los Angeles, comedian Kevin Hart hosts the 25th edition of the annual awards show that honors Black culture, including music, movies, sports, and more. Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar leads in nominations with 10 in all, thanks to his album GNX and song “Not Like Us.” Scheduled performers include Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas, with superstars Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and Kirk Franklin on tap to receive Ultimate Icon Awards. The show will be simulcast on BET Her, Pop, Paramount Network, VH1, Logo, and Nickelodeon.

Tom Griscom / FOX

LEGO Masters

8/7c

Can LEGO creations defy gravity? We’ll find out when the remaining nine teams take on a Wicked-inspired challenge, with each team given a mystical spell to embed within their latest build. Whoever’s work is most “popular” gets to move on to the next round. Followed by a new episode of The Quiz with Balls (9/8).

TLC

Virgins

Series Premiere 9/8c

Described as “wild, warm, and wonderfully awkward,” a new reality series profiles four adults in their 30s and 40s who’ve yet to go all the way, including Rhasha, who stayed celibate even during her failed marriage. The series explores their issues with intimacy and self-confidence as they leave their comfort zone — in Alex’s case, his parents’ attic — and head into the world of dating and relationships.

Inside Monday TV: