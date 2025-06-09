Stephen Moyer’s New Gig as Art Detective, BET Awards’ 25th Anniversary, ‘Wicked’ LEGOs, Getting Intimate with Virgins
True Blood alum Stephen Moyer stars in a British mystery as a detective specializing in art-world crimes. Kevin Hart hosts the 25th edition of the BET Awards. LEGO Masters falls under the spell of Wicked in the competition’s latest challenge. A TLC series profiles four adult virgins in their 30s and 40s as they explore intimacy and relationship issues.
Art Detectives
Stephen Moyer (True Blood) deploys his charm to good effect in a satisfying British mystery series about a one-person Heritage Crime Unit that investigates crimes set in the world of art and antiques. In the first of two episodes launching the series, DI Mick Palmer (Moyer) acquires a sidekick in ambitious DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh) during a case in Yorkshire involving the murder of an art historian who was about to make an “explosive announcement” about a titled family’s private art collection. “Where are the proper police?” huffs an estate manager who soon discovers that Palmer is up to the job. In the second episode, the team unearths a 1000-year-old coverup upon the discovery of a gold hoard that was stolen from a prehistoric burial chamber.
BET Awards
Live from Los Angeles, comedian Kevin Hart hosts the 25th edition of the annual awards show that honors Black culture, including music, movies, sports, and more. Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar leads in nominations with 10 in all, thanks to his album GNX and song “Not Like Us.” Scheduled performers include Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas, with superstars Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and Kirk Franklin on tap to receive Ultimate Icon Awards. The show will be simulcast on BET Her, Pop, Paramount Network, VH1, Logo, and Nickelodeon.
LEGO Masters
Can LEGO creations defy gravity? We’ll find out when the remaining nine teams take on a Wicked-inspired challenge, with each team given a mystical spell to embed within their latest build. Whoever’s work is most “popular” gets to move on to the next round. Followed by a new episode of The Quiz with Balls (9/8).
Virgins
Described as “wild, warm, and wonderfully awkward,” a new reality series profiles four adults in their 30s and 40s who’ve yet to go all the way, including Rhasha, who stayed celibate even during her failed marriage. The series explores their issues with intimacy and self-confidence as they leave their comfort zone — in Alex’s case, his parents’ attic — and head into the world of dating and relationships.
Inside Monday TV:
- American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): It’s corporate synergy time as the qualifying rounds take on a How to Train Your Dragon theme in advance of the launch of a live-action Dragon movie on Friday. Dragons Toothless and Stormfly accompany the ninjas, while the film’s star, Mason Thames, drops in on the announcers’ booth. Followed by a new episode of Yes, Chef!(10/9c).
- Kevin Costner’s The West (9/8c, History Channel): The historical docuseries follows the trail of terror after Mexican immigrant Joaquin Murrieta forms a gang of outlaws in Gold Rush California.
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter (11:30/10:30c, TNT): Following the third game of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, a new episode of the whimsical fantasy heads to Paris, where the team consults Cupid when a magical love artifact is responsible for a series of robberies.