‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Branded ‘Rude’ for ‘Constantly’ Cutting Off Alyssa Farah Griffin

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Fans of The View are at odds when it comes to Whoopi Goldberg and whether or not her “constant” interruptions of co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin are justified or not.

The debate was reignited earlier this week when a user on The View Reddit forum posted a thread titled, “Whoopi constantly cuts Alyssa off. Daily.” The user continued, “It’s so rude. Has anyone else noticed that? She doesn’t cut anyone else off while they are speaking, just Alyssa. She doesn’t let her complete a sentence.”

Others agreed, with one commenter replying, “I agree – people here are so annoyed at Alyssa. She’s really the best center right we have ever had on the panel – give her a voice.”

“Whoopi is slowly becoming Barbara [Walters, The View creator and former co-host],” said another. “If you’ve watched the show long enough then you know. I’ve thought it would be better without her for a while now. I prefer when Joy [Behar] is moderating.”

“I have said before that Alyssa, by far, is Brian Teta’s [The View exec producer] best podcast panelist. She’s able to switch topics between serious political issues and breezy topics better than any other View host – and that makes Whoopi’s daily interruptions all the more annoying,” another added.

Another wrote, “Whoop and Sunny [Hostin] are bullies, straight up. Alyssa isn’t even extreme. She agrees with the group most of the time and they are dismissive to her points.”

Fans have shared similar criticisms in the past, with one Reddit user writing last year, “Did you ever notice that when Alyssa is expressing her opinion, Whoopi always interrupts her and cuts her off? Whoopi is so rude! And when Whoopi interrupts her, Alyssa immediately goes quiet and lets Whoopi take over the conversation.”

However, not everyone agreed, and some even appreciated Goldberg’s interruptions. “Everybody cuts everybody off. I don’t notice anymore cutting off by one than the other,” said one Reddit commenter.

“She does not!! Alyssa talks more than all of them combined. Whoopi doesn’t cut people off unless there’s a commercial break,” said another.

Another blamed the show itself, explaining, “Its the format: five woman, all with a lot to say, trying to say it before the commercial break.”

“Good Whoopi is doing the Lord’s work,” said one user.

“Whoopi is the moderator and is supposed to cut them off if necessary,” another added.

Goldberg joined The View in 2007 and serves as the panel’s moderator, often introducing the topics and guiding the discussions. Farah Griffin became a regular co-host in 2022, serving as the talk show’s more right-leaning panelist.

What do you think? Does Goldberg interrupt too much? Let us know your thoughts below.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC