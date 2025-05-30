Dolly Parton Reveals Husband Carl Dean’s Secret Health Battle Before Death

Dolly Parton‘s husband, Carl Dean, avoided the spotlight throughout their nearly 59-year marriage, which is why the singer did not publicly disclose information about his ailing health before he died on March 3 at the age of 82.

“He was ill for quite a while,” Parton told The Independent, although she did not go into further detail about Dean’s illness. “And part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and loneliness of it.”

The “Jolene” singer said she “really feel[s] his presence” even now that he’s gone and credits her faith as a source of strength during this difficult time. “I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” she admitted. “And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together.”

However, she said the “hardest part” is having to “learn to kind of make new plans.” Parton noted that her husband was always “very proud” of her, adding, “So when I did lose him, I just thought, ‘Well, I’m going to take all of that energy, and I’m just going to put that back into other things, and I’ll keep him ever-present in everything that I do.'”

Dean’s death was announced in a statement via Parton’s Instagram: “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away on March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.”

In her own statement, Parton added, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

