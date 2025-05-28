‘Adults’ in Name Only, Behind the Wheel With F1 Academy, the OceanGate Sub Disaster, Trippy ‘Strangers’ Field Trip

FX‘s new comedy Adults follows five 20something New Yorkers on the rocky road to responsibility. (Sound familiar?) A sports docuseries profiles the women drivers on the F1 Academy circuit. A new documentary explores the tragedy of 2023’s OceanGate submersible implosion. The new season of Nine Perfect Strangers takes its guests on a hallucinatory field trip to a Bavarian museum.

Rafy / FX

Adults

Series Premiere 9/8c

With an irreverent, cringeworthy spirit closer in tone to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia than Friends, this ensemble comedy about a 20something friend group in New York City states its philosophy early on when Samir (Malik Elassal), in whose parents’ house his buds are squatting for free — albeit without hot water — opines, “I always thought the world was going to be waiting for me, and instead everyone’s annoyed that I’m here.” Can you blame everyone? The dude can’t even remember his Social Security number to fill out a form. In the first two episodes, airing back-to-back, the group becomes envious when someone they know becomes famous for a #MeToo moment, then bicker over who’s more qualified to be a health proxy when one of them goes in for an emergency colonoscopy.

Netflix

F1: The Academy

Documentary Premiere

“I’m here for a career in racing, not to be a model,” says one of the 15 young female drivers profiled in a turbo-charged docuseries that tracks the F1 Academy racing championship and its director Susie Wolff over a competitive season. The action begins in Miami and zooms to Europe and Asia with stops and races in Barcelona, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

OceanGate

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A two-hour documentary explores the tragic fate of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which imploded in June 2023, killing five onboard while 3,800 meters below sea level on a commercial expedition to view the remains of the Titanic. The special takes advantage of access to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation to describe what went wrong and how such a disaster might have been avoided. Discovery mainstay Josh Gates reveals never-before-seen footage shot in 2021 aboard the Titan for an episode of Expedition Unknown that was shelved after a problematic test dive caused Gates to stop production.

Disney / Reiner Bajo

Nine Perfect Strangers

A day at the museum becomes a trippy exercise in self-discovery for the wellness-retreat guests in Bavaria in the second season of the series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel. While the manipulative Masha (Nicole Kidman) stays behind at the mountain resort with billionaire David (Mark Strong), the rest of the group takes their first dose of psychedelics with predictably bizarre results — although the Heidi-and-Peter fantasy enacted by Peter (Henry Golding) and Imogen (Annie Murphy) is more ridiculous than surreal. For anguished nun Sister Agnes (Dolly de Leon), it’s another turning point in her crisis of faith.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: