‘Adults’ in Name Only, Behind the Wheel With F1 Academy, the OceanGate Sub Disaster, Trippy ‘Strangers’ Field Trip
FX‘s new comedy Adults follows five 20something New Yorkers on the rocky road to responsibility. (Sound familiar?) A sports docuseries profiles the women drivers on the F1 Academy circuit. A new documentary explores the tragedy of 2023’s OceanGate submersible implosion. The new season of Nine Perfect Strangers takes its guests on a hallucinatory field trip to a Bavarian museum.
Adults
With an irreverent, cringeworthy spirit closer in tone to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia than Friends, this ensemble comedy about a 20something friend group in New York City states its philosophy early on when Samir (Malik Elassal), in whose parents’ house his buds are squatting for free — albeit without hot water — opines, “I always thought the world was going to be waiting for me, and instead everyone’s annoyed that I’m here.” Can you blame everyone? The dude can’t even remember his Social Security number to fill out a form. In the first two episodes, airing back-to-back, the group becomes envious when someone they know becomes famous for a #MeToo moment, then bicker over who’s more qualified to be a health proxy when one of them goes in for an emergency colonoscopy.
F1: The Academy
“I’m here for a career in racing, not to be a model,” says one of the 15 young female drivers profiled in a turbo-charged docuseries that tracks the F1 Academy racing championship and its director Susie Wolff over a competitive season. The action begins in Miami and zooms to Europe and Asia with stops and races in Barcelona, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster
A two-hour documentary explores the tragic fate of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which imploded in June 2023, killing five onboard while 3,800 meters below sea level on a commercial expedition to view the remains of the Titanic. The special takes advantage of access to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation to describe what went wrong and how such a disaster might have been avoided. Discovery mainstay Josh Gates reveals never-before-seen footage shot in 2021 aboard the Titan for an episode of Expedition Unknown that was shelved after a problematic test dive caused Gates to stop production.
Nine Perfect Strangers
A day at the museum becomes a trippy exercise in self-discovery for the wellness-retreat guests in Bavaria in the second season of the series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel. While the manipulative Masha (Nicole Kidman) stays behind at the mountain resort with billionaire David (Mark Strong), the rest of the group takes their first dose of psychedelics with predictably bizarre results — although the Heidi-and-Peter fantasy enacted by Peter (Henry Golding) and Imogen (Annie Murphy) is more ridiculous than surreal. For anguished nun Sister Agnes (Dolly de Leon), it’s another turning point in her crisis of faith.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Sherlock & Daughter (9/8c, The CW): Holmes (David Thewlis) does a solid for his nemesis Moriarty (Dougray Scott), arranging a meeting between the villain and the Australian man with whom Amelia (Blu Hunt) has bonded.
- Jeopardy! Masters (9/8c, ABC): The first two semifinal games (with two more next Tuesday) will help decide which of the trivia pros moves on to the Finals on June 3.
- Raid the Cage (9/8, CBS): Trivia is just part of the action when the noisy game show returns, with teams of two racing to grab prizes from a cage before time runs out. Damon Wayans Jr. (late of Poppa’s House) and Jeannie Mai are the hosts.
- Summer House (9/8c, Bravo): The cast gathers to spill hot tea (and possibly stronger beverages) in the first of a two-part reunion.
- Bugs That Rule the World (10/9c, PBS): The nature series signs off with a study of “Beetle Mania,” examining the role these tiny creatures play in the world’s ecology.
ON THE STREAM:
- Carême (streaming on Apple TV+): Master chef and occasional spy Caréme (Benjamin Voisin) uses his culinary gifts to foil the Napoleonic authorities in the engaging French-language caper. His latest exploit: hiding a message within food to send to a jailed bombing suspect. Also on Apple TV+: the season finale of the bizarre comedy Government Cheese, starring David Oyelowo.
- Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (streaming on Netflix): The unorthodox talk show’s season wraps with a stunt in which the host has pledged to fight three 14-year-old boys (in the spirit of the “Can 100 men beat 1 gorilla” meme).
- Captain America: Brave New World (streaming on Disney+): Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wields Captain America’s shield, with Harrison Ford as the president — and the Red Hulk — in the 2025 MCU action spectacular, making its streaming debut.