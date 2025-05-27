Why Sunny Hostin Is Absent From ‘The View’ This Week

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s cohost panel looks a bit different this week. Sunny Hostin, it was announced at the top of Tuesday’s (May 27) show, will be absent for the entire week.

Why is the cohost out of commission for the talk show right now? Whoopi Goldberg revealed that the prosecutor-turned-TV star is out of town for the week to celebrate the graduation of her son, Gabriel Hostin, who is matriculating from college at Harvard University.

“So we have to tell you that Sunny is out this week because she’s attending our son’s college graduation,” Goldberg explained, joking that Gabriel is her son, too. “He is graduating from Harvard. It’s so wonderful.”

“Just in time,” Joy Behar added, with the tongue-in-cheek remark likely referring to the Ivy League university’s ongoing dispute with Donald Trump and his administration.

“Congratulations, Gabriel,” Goldberg continued. “We knew you could, and now you did. So yay for you.”

Gabriel Hostin, born in 2002, is one of two children Sunny Hostin shares with husband Emmanuel Hostin. She also has a daughter, Paloma, who was born in 2006.

Gabriel, who goes by Gabe, previously appeared on Entertainment Tonight with his mother for a Q&A session in which he revealed that the thing people might know about his mother is, “I’m not sure if people know how much you sporadically dance, like all the time.” When asked in that same interview how often he watches her on the show, he joked, “Never! I’m kidding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Hostin (@gabe._.hostin)

In February 2023, he also appeared on Good Morning America to promote his work with Ivy League Mentoring, connecting mentors with disadvantaged high school students. In the interview, he credited his parents with encouraging him to achieve. “I remember when I was 8 years old, I was saying, ‘I want to get into the Ivy League. I want to go to Harvard.’ And I’m so thankful that I had mentors in the form of my parents in my life, and they were always there to encourage me and always support me in pushing past what’s [been done] and achieving more.”