‘Jeopardy’ Fans Want ‘Losers Tournament’ With Lowest-Scoring Contestants

Jeopardy! viewers already get to see where and how the winners turn out with multiple tournaments, but the contestants who lose the games don’t get much recognition. Now some fans want a “Losers Tournament” to give another chance to contestants who were one and done on the show, and performed badly.

“There should be a loser’s tournament featuring all the lowest-scoring people,” a Reddit user posted. “Everyone who didn’t make it to Final Jeopardy. The LIT.” The LIT would stand for the “Losers Invitational Tournament” as the JIT is the “Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament,” where previous tournament winners and multi-day winners compete against each other.

There is already a Second Chance Tournament for contestants who didn’t actually win a game, but performed well. The LIT would be for players who “maybe had an off day,” to put it politely.

Fans were divided on the suggestion.

Many said that the game show has “too many tournaments already.” Others wondered if the losers from the celebrity version could participate as well.

“Honestly, sometimes I do think it would be interesting to see people who did poorly get a mulligan. Obviously, everyone who makes it on is competitive and some folks just have an off day or can’t get the buzzer timing or whatever. That said, I don’t think I’d actually want to see another tournament just for that. I want spots to be open for people who haven’t had their shot yet,” one Jeopardy! fan said.

“Viewers don’t want to see losers, they tune in to see winners,” another wrote.

“The problem is people would begin trying to be bad. Especially if they didn’t feel like they would win,” one Reddit user said.

“It would incentivize tanking,” another suggested.

“On the one hand: yes, a thousand times yes, I know people who I’ve played with or studied with who lost or didn’t make it to final who probably would have absolutely crushed it if they’d drawn a different game, and I’d love to see them get that chance. On the other hand: hell no, the incentives to not make it to the final become really perverse, don’t do that,” former player Jasmine Zhou wrote.