‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses $14,000 Trip After ‘Crazy’ Cliffhangers Moment

The Price Is Right fans thought the woman who played Cliffhangers was hilarious as the game went out of control. She lost out on a $14,000 trip after guessing an outrageous amount for a price.

Mariza won the fifth item up for bid on Wednesday, May 14, which was four pairs of Versace shoes. She was the highest bidder at $2,101. The actual retail price was $2,790.

When Mariza got to the stage, she began to dance as she shook host Drew Carey‘s hand. “Yes, yes!” she shouted as she jumped up and down. Carey joined in with her as she did the twist on stage.

The game show contestant played Cliffhangers for a chance to win a six-night trip to St. Maarten, which was worth $14,756. In Cliffhangers, a hand-painted aluminum mountain climber climbs up a mountain based on how far the contestant misses the price of the prize. Missing the price by too much could lead the mountain climber to fall to his doom off the side of the mountain, resulting in the contestant not winning the prize.

As Carey explained the game, Mariza danced excitedly. While guessing the price of the first item, a pizza cutter, she moved in place frantically. She guessed $20, which was the exact price, so the mountain man didn’t move any spots. Mariza jumped up and down and shouted, “Yes! Yes!”

“We’re just getting started,” Drew Carey said. “How much for the teapot?” He posed like a teapot and moved his arms as he mimicked the contestant who was now dancing across the floor.

For the second item, the teapot, Mariza guessed $35. The actual price was $36, so the mountain man only moved one space up the mountain. Mariza shouted and stuck her fingers in the air, moving them around as she celebrated.

“Well, this could be a close one,” Carey joked of the last item. “This is a nail-biter, down to the wire.” But, he spoke too soon.

For the final item, wooden coasters, Mariza said they were $20. She wasn’t right, so the mountain man moved up the mountain. With only $24 to work with, the man fell off the mountain since the price of the coasters was more than that. The actual price was $50, so she was under by $30.

“That’s ok. I had fun,” Mariza said as she gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

“I’m going to go check the internet real quickly. We’ll be right back,” Carey said to the camera.

Drew was right because Reddit users talked about the moment. “What a hilarious version of Cliff Hangers today! And Drew was hilarious. When the game ended, he said… I’m going to go check the internet now. LOL. So was that a record today? Is that the furthest he’s ever gone? I think Drew’s line about being a nail-biter had me on the ground! #NailBitter,” the original poster said.

“It was a crazy moment. Very excited contestant,” another said. “Hilarious! My question has anyone else ever done this? Gotten everything so right and then just blew on the third one?”

“One of the biggest epic fails from this game in ages,” a YouTube user wrote.

Mariza made her way to the Showcase Showdown and spun a 20 and then an 85, to total 105. That was five points over what she needed to go to the Showcase, so she did not advance.