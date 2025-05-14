’90 Day Fiance’ Star & Big Ed’s Ex Rose Vega Launches OnlyFans

Tie the Knot For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

90 Day Fiancé star Rose Vega surprised fans on Tuesday (May 13) when she announced she is launching an OnlyFans, five years after viewers first got to know her through her romance with Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“Something new has been blooming behind the scenes…,” she wrote on an Instagram post alongside a photo of her in a red cut-out bikini. “I’m finally ready to share a side of me that’s never made it to TV or IG—no scripts, no filters, just real after‑dark Rose.”

She added, “If you’re curious enough to explore, drop the word ROSEVIP in the comments and wait for a private surprise to slide into your inbox. Let’s keep this between us for now—can’t wait to see who’s brave enough to peek first.”

Rose first appeared on the TLC reality series in 2020 on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The show followed her first meeting with Big Ed, who flew to her home in the Philippines after connecting with her online. The pair went through many ups and downs and ultimately separated at the end of the season due to differing views on having children.

The former couple reunited on 90 Day Bares All in 2021, revealing they were on good terms despite the break-up. “I’m happy that you’re happy and I don’t regret meeting you at all. You changed my life for the better,” Ed told Rose.

Speaking to TMZ, Rose said she is starting an OnlyFans after falling on hard times. She revealed she was “scammed by a family member” and forced to sell property while her vape shop in Manila was closed down due to new nationwide vaping regulations.

As for the content of her OnlyFans, Rose told the outlet her subscribers can expect “travel vlogs, weekly photo sets, non-explicit boudoir videos, personalized voice messages, and ‘never seen’ spicy content.” She also said she plans to “personally respond to subscribers with interactive chats.”

“I’ve grown so much since my days on television. I’m finally comfortable owning my sensuality, my body, and my voice,” she stated. “OnlyFans gives me the freedom to connect with supporters one‑on‑one, on my own terms.”