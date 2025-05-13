The Liver King (real name Brian Johnson) went viral on social media in 2021 for sharing his workouts and promoting his “ancestral lifestyle.” However, he found himself at the center of controversy in 2022 when it was revealed that his muscular physique was not natural.

Although the Liver King insisted for years that steroids didn’t help him maintain his body, the truth was eventually exposed. So, what happened to the Liver King? His story is now being explored in Netflix’s UNTOLD: The Liver King. Scroll down for an update on where he is today.

What happened to Liver King?

During his time as an influencer, the Liver King has promoted his diet of raw meat and animal organs, as well as his fitness routines. While many wanted to mimic his ways, others found him to be quite controversial.

Liver King addressed speculation about whether he used steroids while appearing on the Power Project podcast in 2022. “I don’t touch the stuff. I’ve never done the stuff. I’m not going to do the stuff,” he claimed. His credibility relied on this, but later that year, the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates leaked Liver King’s emails, which seemed to reveal that he wasn’t being truthful.

The emails exposed Liver King for allegedly spending $11,000 a month on steroids and other drugs. He eventually copped to his lies in December 2022. “Yes, I’ve done steroids,” he said in an apology video. “And yes, I am on steroids, monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician.”

Liver King’s customers ended up filing a $25 million lawsuit against him, accusing him of fraud and deception, but it was eventually dropped.

Where is Liver King now?

After the scandal, Liver King took a hiatus from social media. However, he eventually returned, and he has maintained his lifestyle. Although he doesn’t post on Instagram and YouTube as often as he did in the past, he is still active on both. He and his family live in Texas.

Liver King appeared in UNTOLD: The Liver King to share his life story. He said he now wants to open retreats that promote ancestral living, and also assured viewers, “I want the world to know that I was wrong. I got all of it wrong.”

Does Liver King have a wife?

Yes, the Liver King is married to his “Liver Queen.” She was born with the name Bozena, but changed it to Barbara Johnson at 15 years old when she moved to the United States from Poland.

The couple met while snowboarding. “Probably about 150 yards in front of me, I see her snapping on her snowboard,” Liver King shared in 2022. “All I see is a ponytail and goggles. She didn’t give me the time of day. She kept snowboarding. Then I caught her in the lift line. I said, ‘I know this mountain, let me show you around.’ I mean, as soon as we got onto the chairlift, and I saw her face and I looked into her eyes, I could feel this.”

They got engaged just “six or seven weeks” later and married a couple of months after that. They’ve now been married for more than 20 years. Despite concerns for the Liver Queen over the years, she has insisted that she is not being held by her husband against her will. “I have my King, my savage liver boys and an arsenal at my disposal,” she said. “Help.. LMAO… you might be the one who needs it, which is why I’m here…”

The Liver Queen previously owned a dental practice. She retired from that position and now runs Krowa Beauty, an animal-based beauty brand.

Does the Liver King have kids?

Yes, the Liver King and Queen are proud parents to two teenage boys, Rad and Stryker. They also have four dogs.

The boys helped inspire Krowa Beauty. As Liver Queen explained on her website, “Witnessing [my kids’] struggle with severe allergies, frequent hospital visits, and epi-pen shots was heart-wrenching, to say the least. Conventional medicine failed miserably at finding and treating the root causes of their issues.”

This was also what first pushed the Liver King and Queen to start eating organs and maintaining an ancestral lifestyle. The boys follow the same diet as their parents and have since they were children.

“I have this calm about me that you guys have transformed into something so beautiful,” Liver King said in UNTOLD.

