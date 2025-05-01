Tommy Davidson Returns to ‘Martin’ With ‘Varnell Hill’ Spinoff: Everything We Know So Far

There’s a saying in the entertainment business: “There are no small parts, only small actors.” It’s a mantra comedian Tommy Davidson likely embraced when he guest-starred on Martin over 30 years. His character, Varnell Hill, an animated talk-show host whose success eclipses Martin Payne’s (Martin Lawrence), only appeared in a two-part Season 2 episode titled “Hollywood Swinging.” Two episodes. That was it. But the role left such a mark that now, Varnell is getting another shot in the spotlight.

On April 15, BET+ announced a new Martin spinoff centered on Davidson’s character, aptly titled Varnell Hill. The spinoff has gotten a straight-to-series order from BET+. Martin Lawrence is a co-creator of the series and will executive produce.

Today, May 1, marks the 28th anniversary of the Martin series finale, which aired on May 1, 1997, on Fox. Here’s everything we know so far about the new Tommy Davidson Martin spinoff.

What is the Martin spinoff Varnell Hill about?

Though Varnell’s time on Martin was brief, the writers provided him with plenty of backstory. When Varnell first burst onto the scene, Martin was feeling insecure about his stagnant career. This crisis was only worsened by Varnell’s transformation from a deejay to an Arsenio Hall-esque talk-show host.

Varnell Hill will pick up the story as the once-thriving show struggles to maintain cultural relevance amid interference from executives and stakeholders. The series will explore the behind-the-scenes drama while incorporating a fresh comedic tone, balancing satire, cutaways, and fourth-wall breaks.

When does the Martin spinoff Varnell Hill premiere?

Varnell Hill will be a BET+ exclusive series. The original series aired on Fox from 1992-1997. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Who is in the Martin spinoff Varnell Hill cast?

So far, only one actor has been announced for the Varnell Hill, and it’s the one that counts: Tommy Davidson.

“Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to,” said Davidson in a press release when the series was announced. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making. Fans have requested it and now it’s coming to BET+!”

Fans will have to wait and see which characters and actors join him, but let’s be honest: Varnell is such a standout character that putting anyone next to him will make for great TV.

Davidson was most recently seen in an episode of Poppa’s House Season 1 that saw him reunited with his In Living Color costar, Damon Wayans. Davidson is also the voice of Oscar Proud in The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Will any Martin characters appear in Varnell Hill?

The last time Martin and Varnell were in the same room, Martin tried to choke him out on his own late-night TV show. Maybe they’ve patched things up in the decades since, but it’s hard to imagine them wanting to be in the vicinity of one another.

Luckily, Martin Lawrence is already on board as co-creator and executive producer, so there’s a chance he could reprise his iconic role — though nothing has been confirmed.

From a storytelling perspective, it makes sense: In the Martin series finale, the titular character moved to Los Angeles with Gina Waters-Payne (Tisha Campbell) after his talk show was picked up by a national network and Gina got a new job in the same city. As for whether other original cast members, like Cole Brown (Carl Anthony Payne II) or Pam James (Tichina Arnold), will return, that remains to be seen. But BET+ confirms that fans should expect to see some celebrity cameos. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy Strawn in Martin, died in 2016.

Alongside Lawrence, Bentley Kyle Evans, who wrote for Martin, is also credited as co-creator, in addition to being a writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Andy Horne, Stacy Lyles, Robert Lawrence, and Rae Proctor will also serve as executive producers.

Varnell Hill, Series Premiere TBA, BET+