‘Jeopardy! Masters’ and Pat Spins the ‘Wheel’ Again, Cooking with ‘Carême,’ Vietnam as a ‘Turning Point’

As network prime time begins to shift to a game-show-heavy offseason, Jeopardy! Masters returns, and Pat Sajak emerges from retirement to host a new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. A savory French historical drama set in Napoleonic times depicts a master chef who doubles as a spy. Netflix‘s latest Turning Point docuseries examines the Vietnam War and its consequences.

Disney / Maarten de Boer

Jeopardy! Masters

Season Premiere 9/8c

Some of Jeopardy!‘s best and brightest return to the Alex Trebek stage for a third season of brain-teasing trivia. Surprisingly, James Holzhauer (who won the first Masters tournament in 2023) is sitting out the tournament this year, but there’s plenty of talent on display. The opening night of Knockouts pits last year’s Masters champ Victoria Groce against returning finalist Yogesh Raut and Jeopardy! veteran Brad Rutter, who hasn’t played a round since 2020. In the second game, Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Matt Amodio takes on JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. (Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri faces TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Issac Hirsch next week.) The ultimate Master takes home $500,000 with another $100,000 donated to charity.

Disney / Eric McCandless

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Season Premiere 8/7c

Look who’s coming out of retirement for a “final spin,” hosting one more season of the prime-time Wheel (it was in his contract): Pat Sajak, once again teaming with Vanna White to welcome celebrity contestants to the long-running game show. First night players include Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello, comedian Tiffany Haddish and Veep‘s Matt Walsh. All are spinning and solving for charity.

Apple TV+

Carême

Series Premiere

A sensual feast for fans of historical drama, this French production (with subtitles) stars the dashing Benjamin Voisin as Marie-Antoine Carême, a talented chef (“The most noble form is pastry”) who rises quickly from obscurity to the kitchens of Napoleon Bonaparte himself. No fan of the soon-to-be-emperor, Caréme uses his talent and new celebrity to insinuate himself into high society, while spying for those (including the canny diplomat Talleyrand) plotting to subvert the ruler’s ambitions. It’s a colorful story with a taste for deliciously debauched savoir faire. Launches with two episodes.

Netflix

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Series Premiere

Earlier Turning Point historical docuseries focused on the Cold War and the post-9/11 war on terror, and now the franchise relives the divisive Vietnam War experience — described by one observer as “a story of ignorance, hubris, arrogance” — over five episodes. With footage from CBS News archives and Vietnamese sources, and access to declassified government records and White House recordings, the series depicts the tumult on the home front, the carnage on the front lines, and the impact of the conflict on a nation that still hasn’t fully healed. This was also the first TV war, playing out in almost real time on home screens, and as a commentator recalls, “Seeing the graphic images were a turning point in the American conscience.”

Apple TV+

The Studio

The hilarious show-biz satire steps into a treacherous minefield of cultural sensitivities when the studio execs begin casting Kool-Aid: The Movie in one of the funniest episodes to date. The movie’s teaser poster is testing off the charts, gushes marketing maven Maya (the ferocious Kathryn Hahn): “It’s just the perfect storm of nostalgia, kitsch, irony and stupidity.” Ice Cube seems a natural to voice the Kool-Aid Man, but as the other roles in this wacky brand extension come into focus, the filmmakers twist themselves in knots trying not to offend anyone, which of course offends everyone. And as the reveal approaches at a Comic Con, how will the public respond?

