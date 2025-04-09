‘Queen of Versailles’ Star Jackie Siegel’s Sister Dies From Overdose 3 Days After Death of Husband

Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel is mourning the death of her sister, Jessica Mallery, just three days after losing her husband, Davie Siegel.

Jackie revealed the news on the Instagram page for her nonprofit organization, the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, on Tuesday (April 8), writing, “As I mourn the profound loss of my beloved husband David Siegel, who passed away on April 5 at the age of 89, my world was shattered again yesterday by the unexpected loss of my beautiful sister, Jessica Mallery.”

According to Jackie’s post, her 43-year-old sister died from an “accidental drug overdose,” which the famous socialite described as “a scourge we as a family sadly know too well.”

Jackie and David previously lost their daughter, Victoria, to a drug overdose in June 2015 and created the foundation in her honor.

“Our work at Victoria’s Voice remains more critical than ever, and in her memory, we will continue to raise awareness and advocate every single day until this form of grief is a distant memory in this country,” Jackie added in her Instagram post.

She continued, “Jessica died after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Her death is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country – and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives.”

Jackie noted that her sister’s organs will be “donated to help others within” the community and asked well-wishers to consider donating to the Victoria’s Voice Foundation in lieu of flowers.

The tragic massing of Mallery comes just three days after Jackie announced the passing of her husband. Posting on her Instagram account on Saturday (April 5), Jackie wrote, “I wanted to personally reach out and let you know that my husband, David Alan Siegel, passed away this morning.

“I was lucky enough to share twenty-five wonderful years with David, and together we raised eight incredible children. His life and legacy live on through them all,” she added.

Jackie and David, who tied the knot in 2000, shared eight children, Daniel, Debbie, Drew, David, Jordan, Jacqueline, Jonquil, and the late Victoria.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement. But I find comfort in knowing that Victoria was there to greet him — the first thing he heard was ‘Dad,’ followed by a big hug,” she continued. “And of course, Steven is there too. That thought brings me so much peace.”

Jackie and her husband owned the Westgate Resorts and rose to fame in the 2012 documentary Queen of Versailles, which followed the couple as they built their private residence—Versailles, one of the biggest and most expensive single-family houses in the United States—amid the 2008 recession.

Fans can stream the original documentary for free on Tubi and the 2022 spinoff series Queen of Versailles Reigns Again on Max and Discovery+.