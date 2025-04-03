Bristol Palin Shares Update on Her Sobriety & Facial Paralysis

Bristol Palin took to social media on Monday (March 31) to mark an entire year of being alcohol-free.

The daughter of former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin shared an update with her fans on her Instagram Story, writing (per Fox News Digital), “365 days without alcohol.. *which sounds dramatic because I’ve never been a big ‘drinker.’ But this year of having a completely sober mind has allowed me to reevaluate a lot.”

She added, “I don’t want to alter the state of my mind, and don’t want to ‘take the edge off’ of anything. 10/10 would recommend.”

Bristol’s update comes after she revealed her facial paralysis back in January. On January 29, the 34-year-old mom of three told her Instagram followers, “My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt a little off. So I went, looked in the mirror. I’m like ‘Wow. This is looking a little weird.'”

“Within a couple hours the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed,” she continued. “Couldn’t really blink my eye. Definitely had no movement on [the left side] of my face. So crazy.”

She shared an update on her face in February, telling her fans, “If I just keep my mouth shut, it’s not as noticeable. We are day 35, officially five weeks since the left side of my face went paralyzed. I still have no muscle movement on the left side. I don’t really feel much.”

Bristol, who placed third on Season 11 of Dancing With the Stars and returned for the show’s All-Stars season in 2012, revealed that she’s “done everything imaginable” to try and resolve her condition.

“I’m not sure what else I should do. But I’ve spent the last 35 days doing something every single day to try to fix this, and nothing has helped so far,” she stated. “So I’m not sure what the future holds, but this is the update. Day 35. Still no muscle movement.”

In addition to her time on DWTS, Bristol has also starred in the Lifetime docuseries Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp and Teen Mom OG.