‘Gold Rush: White Water’: Dustin Hurt Is Set for Biggest Gamble Ever in Season 8 Teaser

The Yukon may be on the verge of closing for Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel and the Beets family with winter looming, but fear not Gold Rush fans. Discovery Channel revealed to TV Insider first that it will hit pay on Season 8 of the spinoff series White Water.

This chapter kicks off April 25 on the network coming off of last year when Dustin Hurt’s crew hit the jackpot. The 6-ounce, $70,000 nugget was the biggest in franchise history. Of course, the longtime miner and adventurer is not one to rest on his laurels, risking it all for more. So it’s all or nothing on a gamble that could make the team millions or end their careers searching for gold forever.

Among those making up the motley crew alongside Hurt are Carlos Minor, James Hamm, brothers Wes and Paul Richardson, and Danielle Miller. During the season premiere, Hurt and his loyal crew head deep into the remote Alaskan wilderness on their most ambitious, difficult, and dangerous season ever. They’ll risk their lives in the raging creeks of “The Last Frontier” searching for a life-changing pile of gold nuggets.

Before the season gets back underway we can share the exclusive promo and first look at what dangers that are ahead. The clip below starts with Hurt in the snow saying, “We’ve been at this for 14 years now. I’m here to hit a jackpot.” He laid the stakes out there adding, “If we don’t get a bunch of gold, I could lose everything.” The boss meets with the crew for what he describes as “the most dangerous place we’ve ever been.” His words followed with a stern warning that he “couldn’t keep everyone safe.” Sounds very encouraging.

There was also a glimpse at family life and who they’re risking life and limb for as they brave these wet, icy and cold conditions in the wilderness. The pressure looked to be getting the best of some with apparent descension and frustration. Tensions were seemingly running high as expected. “You cross me, and I will cut you loose,” Hurt threatened. With “The End?” displayed during these harrowing scenes brought the potential for finality. And with the mayday distress signal being called, the question is if this will truly be the bitter end?

Hurt continued on with the family business and legacy after losing his father “Dakota Fred” passed away shortly following his 80th birthday July 2023. He had a short battle with Stage 4 brain cancer. The veteran miner was a popular staple on Gold Rush and subsequent shows that followed including White Water, which started in 2018.

There has been online chatter regarding the future of the series beyond this next season. We’ll have to wait and see if this is indeed the end. In the meantime, are you excited for the return of the show? Let us know in the comments.

Gold Rush: White Water Season 8 premiere, April 25, 8/7c, Discovery Channel (Next day on Discovery+ and Max)