Based on what Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) is going to be dealing with on the job, it’s not too surprising that he’s checking in on his daughter, Bridget (Justine Colan) in the middle of the school day. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that in the Thursday, April 3, episode of Law & Order.

In “A Perfect Family,” when a student (around his daughter’s age) is thrown to her death, Riley zeros in on a family secret to piece together her last moments. Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) must rely on the eyewitness account of a young child to determine if an unlikely suspect should be charged with murder.

In our first-look clip, Bridget joins her father outside of her school, and he remarks that she’s not supposed to be checking her phone in school. “Did you really send me a ‘Bridge, I need to talk to you ASAP’ text as a test?” she asks. He didn’t, he says, adding that he really needs to talk to her. Bridget, of course, worries that something’s wrong, but he assures her that’s not the case.

“Everything’s fine,” Riley promises. “Look, I’m sorry if I haven’t been taking your problems seriously. I mean, you know that if there’s ever anything wrong, you could talk to me, right? If I’m not paying attention or if I’m checked out or if I’m just being an idiot or something, I mean, you keep talking, alright?” Watch the full sneak peek above for more from the father and daughter.

Also coming up on Law & Order is the crossover with SVU airing on April 17, starting at 8/7c. During it, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC