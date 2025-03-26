‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Shrieks After Winning Car on Lucky First Pick

A The Price is Right contestant got lucky after winning a car on her first pick. The contestant had to guess the prices of grocery items to get three chances to win, but she didn’t need more than one.

Heidi Grande was called up to Bidder’s Row on the third bid on Tuesday, March 25. She and three other game show contestants bid on Hamilton Beach kitchen countertop appliances, including a food processor with six attachments, a blender, a slow cooker, and a countertop oven with an air fry function. Grande bid $475, with the actual retail price being $510, so she got to come on down and play the next game.

She jumped up and down and hugged all of her opponents before she got to the stage to greet host Drew Carey. Grande jumped when she got onto stage and shrieked out a “Nice to meet you!” to Carey.

Announcer George Gray let her know that she could win a 2025 Honda Elantra SE, worth $23,565. Grande played Pass the Buck. During this game, contestants have to literally “pass the buck” and make one product $1 more than it already is by taking away $1 from the other product.

For her first item, Grande had to pick between Lucky Charms cereal and Aussie Instant Freeze Hair Sculpting Gel. She chose Lucky Charms, making it $4.99. She was right and jumped up and down before the next two items. They were a bag of Spanish rice and a bottle of Red Boat Fish Sauce. She chose to give the extra $1 to the fish sauce, making it $8.99. Because she was right, Grande had three chances to win the car because Carey told her before she started that she had a free pick.

Between the numbers one to six, Grande chose two. Carey ripped off the two, and the car symbol was behind it, meaning she won. Grande looked out into the audience and then shrieked, “OH MY GOD!” and jumped up and down while shaking Carey’s hand before running over to the vehicle.

Grande spun $1.00 during the Showcase Showdown, won an extra $1,000, for a total of $25,075, and advanced to the Showcase. During the Showcase, Grande bid on an 8×10 shed with steel floor framing, six tools, two batteries, a charger, a tool bag, gloves, Summit Racing Equipment, and a nine-drawer cabinet. There was also a trip to Thailand and a 2025 Honda Shadow Aero ABS. She bid $31,000 for all of the prizes. The actual retail price was $31,426, so she won because she was only $426 off. Her opponent, Timothy, was $1,565 under.

This made her total $56,501 in cash and prizes.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS