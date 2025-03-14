[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 9, “The After Hours.”]

Severance‘s penultimate Season 2 episode, “The After Hours,” continues to push the limits of where this entrancing series will go as Mark’s (Adam Scott) quest to understand Cold Harbor and the gravity of the Lumon assignment reaches new heights.

But his little rebellion against showing up to work was merely a domino effect as Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) also took a stand, in this instance against Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), who questions his authority. Instead of swallowing the insult, particularly after he’s asked to apologize for using big words… again, Milchick instead tells Mr. Drummond to “Devour feculence.”

For Drummond and anyone else who isn’t able to identify those words, Milchick tells Drummond that it means, “Eat sh*t.” When it came to filming that sequence, Tillman says, “What I wanted to happen in that moment was for Milchick to start the awakening, if you will. It didn’t feel right for him to automatically understand and know what he was going to do because,” as Tillman puts it, that behavior isn’t indicative of people who “have been indoctrinated into [a cult].”

In the latest installment of iLUMONations: A Severance Aftershow, Tillman adds, “That moment where he tells Drummond to ‘devour feculence’ is a result of this constant monitoring and policing that Milchick is undergoing.”

Part of that policing comes from his overseeing of intern, Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock), who he ultimately dismisses from her role early. And that’s only one of the many farewells seemingly set up in this episode as Dylan (Zach Cherry) signs a resignation form after he’s rejected by his outie’s wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever), and Irving (John Turturro) bids Burt (Christopher Walken) adieu at a train station after the latter decides to let his work love loose after seemingly being assigned to take him out, and not in a romantic way.

As for bidding Ms. Huang farewell, it’s clear that Milchick feels no pain in waving goodbye. But where does his disdain come from? “She’s a child and this man has worked so hard under Cobell’s tutelage,” Tillman explains, and so, “to have his job replaced by a child… I think that’s a strike to his ego, and not only is this child present, but she’s controlling and manipulating Milchick’s instruction.”

Meanwhile, outside of the office for Mark, he reunited with Cobell (Patricia Arquette) alongside his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) so they could determine how his reintegration process has come together, and what it means for the all-mysterious Cold Harbor that is seemingly tied to Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Fans will have to wait until the finale to learn how their plan will come together as innie Mark is awakened in the Kier-owned cabins offsite from Lumon. Until then, let us know your theories in the comments section, stay tuned for more, and check out the full aftershow with the video, above.

Severance, Season 2, Fridays, Apple TV+