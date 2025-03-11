Getting Tested at ‘St. Denis,’ ‘Night Court’ in Song, Inside the ‘Rust’ Tragedy, ‘FBI’ on the Tracks

NBC’s hospital comedy St. Denis Medical stages a drive for mammogram testing and deals with a self-diagnosing patient. Richard Kind guests on the Night Court reboot as a producer interested in turning Dan’s memoir into a musical. A documentary takes a personal look at the tragedy on the set of the movie Rust and the cinematographer who was accidentally killed. FBI channels Speed when an agent is trapped aboard a hijacked train.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

Dressed as a ladybug to bug ladies to get mammograms in the hospital’s latest health initiative, administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) turns out to be the worst sort of patient when she undergoes the procedure: “Is this a mammogram machine or a panini press?” she howls. In sitcom subplots, ER doc Ron (David Alan Grier) is frustrated by a patient who’s full of medical advice he got off the Internet. “What’s the point of me?” Ron fumes, while surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) suffers his own existential crisis when exposed to a provocative line of poetry.

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Night Court

8:30/7:30c

“I’ve been cursed with buoyancy,” chirps the inimitable Richard Kind, guest-starring as a shady producer who proposes turning Dan’s (John Larroquette) unpublished and widely rejected memoir into a musical. It takes a while, but those with a tolerance for corny jokes will be rewarded by a climactic “All Rise” production number led by bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) and featuring all of the main cast, most of whom are well advised to keep their day/night jobs.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna

Documentary Premiere

The 2021 tragedy on the movie set of Rust made international headlines after a prop gun being used in rehearsal by Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But few accounts have taken such an intimate, personal angle as director Rachel Mason’s documentary, which uses Hutchins’ personal archives, public court records and access to people on the set and those who knew the victim to tell a full story of how and what happened and what was lost by those who are still grieving the filmmaker.

TBS

The Joe Schmo Show

9/8c

The fake reality show is getting close to the finish, and it’s getting harder to believe that the dupe, Ben, can’t realize what a dreadful show The GOAT USA would be if it were real. Thankfully, it isn’t, and the biggest laughs this week come from Ben himself, who can’t keep a straight face when the fake show’s villainous diva Jessica is put in a position to punish the player responsible for her bad hair day.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party (streaming on Paramount+): Cameron Crowe’s directorial debut, seen only once on MTV in 1983, is restored with 20 minutes of new content, including commentary from Crowe on his chronicle of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish and tour their Long After Dark album.

(streaming on Paramount+): Cameron Crowe’s directorial debut, seen only once on MTV in 1983, is restored with 20 minutes of new content, including commentary from Crowe on his chronicle of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish and tour their Long After Dark album. Better Man (streaming on Paramount+): The unconventional biopic of British pop star Robbie Williams, portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee, makes its streaming debut.