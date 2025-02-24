MSNBC’s New Schedule: All the Major Changes Coming to the News Network

Big changes are coming to MSNBC as previously hinted over the past weekend when it was reported that Joy Reid and Alex Wagner were losing their weeknight timeslots.

So, what does MSNBC’s night-time lineup look like? Rachel Maddow will return to her one-day-per-week schedule beginning in April, with Jen Psaki taking over the 9/8c, timeslot on Tuesdays through Fridays. Meanwhile, The Weekend hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders-Townsend will move to the 7/6c, hour, while hosting a two-hour slot on Mondays beginning at the same time.

Joy Reid is officially leaving the channel, opening her 7/6c timeslot, which will be filled by rotating hosts until the upcoming lineup kicks in this April. Meanwhile, Alex Wagner will stay at MSNBC as a senior political analyst, after previously helming the 9/8c slot Tuesdays through Fridays.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the changes were unveiled in a memo to staff members at MSNBC by the network’s president, Rebecca Kutler. In the note to staff, Kutler wrote, “I had hoped to share this with all of you directly and understand the frustration that you first learned about this over the weekend and not from me.”

Additionally, The Weekend will introduce a new set of co-hosts for the program with Jonathan Capehart covering mornings, Ayman Mohyeldin co-hosting evenings, and a third anchor who has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Ali Velshi is also expanding his weekend show to three hours.

MSNBC will consolidate its productions to New York and Washington D.C., with José Díaz-Balart Reports and The Katie Phang Show shuttering production in Miami. Díaz-Balart will continue to work as a weekend anchor for NBC Nightly News, while Phang will remain with MSNBC as a legal correspondent.

On the daytime side of things, Ana Cabrera is expanding by an hour and will anchor weekday Ana Cabrera Reports from 10 a.m. to noon ET, and Chris Jansing is shifting to anchor Chris Jansing Reports from 12/11c to 2/1c, with Katy Tur Reports filling the two-hour slot beginning at 2/1c.