‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker: Did Vanna White Just Drop ‘F-Bomb’ on Show?

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant might have bagged themselves a brand new car on Wednesday’s (January 22) episode, but it was what Vanna White appeared to say that has fans talking.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, the show marked its Winter Wonderland Week by airing footage of hosts Ryan Seacrest and White skiing in Park City, Utah. In the clip, Seacrest sets off down the slope and takes a tumble off camera, leading White to react in shock.

Many fans believe it sounds like White drops an F-bomb in the video as she watches the American Idol host fall in the snow.

“Did Vanna say what I think she said? I swear she says the F word!” wrote one user on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum.

Another agreed, replying, “Yes I have it recorded too. I’ve listened to it like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation. There isn’t one.”

“I keep trying to give her the benefit of the doubt that maybe she said duck lol NOPE!” the original poster added.

“That’s what I thought she said too!” said another.

“Holy s***! It was clear as day. I was watching live and missed it!” replied one commenter.

Another wrote, “Lmao this just aired in pacific time and I jumped on reddit to find confirmation.”

However, others pointed out that the closed captions said she said “look,” though not everyone was convinced.

“She said “Look”. At least that’s what the closed captioning said,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another agreed, adding, “She said “Look”, not the F word.”

White also turned heads on Wednesday’s episode for her more casual appearance. The veteran letter-turner is usually dressed in glamorous gowns and dresses.

“I’ve never seen Vanna White not in a gown not gonna lie,” wrote one X user, while another added, “Was tonight the first time that Vanna White has worn pants on the show?”

I’ve never seen Vanna White not in a gown not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/sIrgIOXuFw — allie (@sixersallie) January 23, 2025

@WheelofFortune , was tonight the first time that Vanna White has worn pants on the show? — Cheryl Phipps (@CherylPhipps11) January 23, 2025

Wednesday’s game saw Kira Tebbe from Washington, D.C., walk away a big winner after defeating Sabrina Brown from Aiken, South Carolina, and Steve Burke from Westford, Massachusetts. However, the game didn’t start off in the best fashion from Tebbe.

She struggled to get any money in her pot after the first two rounds, with Brown snagging all the solves and taking the lead with $9,650. But Tebbe mounted a comeback in the Express Round, putting herself on the board with $9,392 and winning a skiing trip in Utah.

Tebbe continued her roll in the Triple Toss Up round, solving two of the puzzles and increasing her total. Brown kept right on her tail, though, and even regained the lead in Round 4. Thankfully for Tebbe, a late solve in the final Speed Up puzzle landed her $4,500 and an episode-winning total of $15,892.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Tebbe selected the dreaded “Phrase” category, along with the additional letters “H, M, C, and O.”

This left her with a three-word puzzle that read: “T _ _ E / _ O _ R / T _ M E.”

Tebbe told Seacrest she thought she knew the answer before the ten-second timer even began. She did, as she quickly solved “Take Your Time.”

Seacrest then opened the prize envelope to reveal Tebbe had won a brand new Ford Bronco Sport Badlands worth $41,655. Tebbe looked shocked, revealing, “I don’t have a car!”