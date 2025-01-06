Fourteen teams remain alive in the hunt for Super Bowl LIX as the first round of the NFL playoffs kicks off with Super Wild Card Weekend January 11-13.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions have captured the top seeds in their conference and get an automatic berth in the divisional round.

The No. 2-7 seeds play this weekend, kicking off Saturday with the Los Angeles Chargers at the Houston Texans (CBS) and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens (Prime Video). The Ravens and Steelers split their regular-season series.

Sunday has the Denver Broncos at the Buffalo Bills (CBS), the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles (Fox) and the Washington Commanders at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC).

Monday’s matchup on ABC/ESPN has the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings dropped to the No. 5 seed in the NFC after a Week 18 loss to the Lions.

Here’s the complete NFL playoff seeding and Super Wild Card Weekend TV schedule:

NFL Playoffs Seeds

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 15-2, AFC West Champion, clinched first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout playoffs

2. Buffalo Bills, 13-4, AFC East Champion

3. Baltimore Ravens, 12-5, AFC North Champion

4. Houston Texans, 10-7, AFC South Champion

5. Los Angeles Chargers, 11-6, Wild Card 1

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-7, Wild Card 2

7. Denver Broncos, 10-7, Wild Card 3

NFC

1. Detroit Lions, 15-2, NFC North Champion, clinched first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout playoffs

2. Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3, NFC East Champion

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10-7, NFC South Champion

4. Los Angeles Rams, 10-7, NFC West champion

5. Minnesota Vikings, 14-3, Wild Card 1

6. Washington Commanders, 12-5, Wild Card 2

7. Green Bay Packers, 11-6, Wild Card 3

NFL Wild Card Playoffs 2025 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 11

4:30/3:30c: AFC Wild Card: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Houston Texans (CBS, Paramount+)

8/7c: AFC Wild Card: No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

1/noon c: AFC Wild Card: No. 7 Denver Broncos at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

4:30/3:30c: NFC Wild Card: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (Fox)

8/7c: NFC Wild Card: No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

8/7c: NFC Wild Card: No. 5 Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)